Triple H to take WWE championship off major star as punishment following huge controversy? Possibility explored ahead of WrestleMania 41

Last night on SmackDown, WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton and her challenger at WrestleMania 41, Charlotte Flair, had a verbal showdown, which resulted in many below-the-belt comments. A big moment that caught the attention of both Flair and the WWE Universe was when Stratton seemingly went off-script by mentioning Charlotte's third and most recent divorce.

With Tiffany still in the early stages of her career in World Wrestling Entertainment, a statement such as this may land her in hot water with Triple H and the rest of the higher-ups. It could potentially result in her being stripped of the title ahead of Mania 41.

While the build-up to Flair and Stratton's title match at WrestleMania 41 has been rather underwhelming, many are expecting their showdown to be one of the best across the weekend.

After Charlotte Flair won the Royal Rumble in her return to earn a title match at WrestleMania 41, WWE looked to book her as a babyface. However, this led to the crowd resisting this move, with those in attendance and online rejecting her as a babyface.

With Flair having to work as a heel, Tiffany Stratton, who has predominantly worked as a heel during her career, also had to pivot by working as a face.

Speaking on Busted Open radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray explained why he thinks that Stratton has struggled as a babyface, labeling her lack of experience as a potential factor.

"Unfortunately, in the wrestling industry these days, house shows are becoming a thing of the past. There are not as many of them for anybody to get really good. Back in my day, when we're working 300 nights a year, and we were doing house shows 3-4 nights a week. You honed your craft. You got really good at what you did. Tiffany does not have that luxury," Bully Ray said. [From 14:29 - 14:52]

Check out the full video below:

While her babyface character could certainly be better, Tiffany Stratton's skills in the ring certainly and deservingly position her as one of the biggest stars in the company today.

