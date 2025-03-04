Triple H to take WWE Superstar off TV immediately on the orders of The Rock after RAW? Exploring why it’s possible

Under Triple H's leadership, the RAW on Netflix episode after Elimination Chamber featured a heated brawl between CM Punk and Seth Rollins. The Best in the World also voiced his frustration over what occurred in the structure match. Additionally, Punk accused John Cena of being a fraud, declaring that Cena has been selling an image that doesn’t reflect reality for years.

Ad

However, the truth is now that Mr. Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect is not who he contends to be. During his impassioned promo, the Voice of the Voiceless also took shots at The Rock and Cena, referring to them as “bald frauds.” He even warned them that once he got his hands on them, they would regret that this ever happened.

Taking shots at The Great One could have serious consequences, potentially leading Triple H to remove Punk from television. The Game might make this call on orders from The Final Boss. Since his heel turn, The People’s Champion has shown no tolerance for those who oppose him. This was evident when Cody Rhodes turned down his offer at Elimination Chamber, prompting The Rock to order Cena to take him down.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Now, with The Second City Saint openly targeting him on RAW, the Hollywood megastar might pressure Triple H to take Punk off TV as punishment. This move would further establish The Rock’s dominance as an authoritative figure, showcasing how he misuses his power and exerts control over the Stamford-based promotion.

However, this scenario remains speculative, but if it unfolds, it could plant seeds for a forthcoming feud between Punk, The Rock, and Cena. As we inch nearer to WrestleMania 41, it will be interesting to see how the storyline evolves for the Best in the World and whether Triple H will punish him for his actions.

Ad

CM Punk also believes that The Rock isn't immune under Triple H's regime

Not only did the Voice of the Voiceless call The Rock a bald fraud, but he also pointed out that, despite being a member of the Board of Directors, The Final Boss is not immune to criticism.

CM Punk made this statement during his fiery promo on RAW while standing atop the announcer’s table. He asserted that if The Rock believes his position on the Board makes him immune to criticism, then he has no idea who he’s dealing with.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Many fans have called this moment Pipebomb 2.0, praising The Second City Saint for delivering an electrifying promo on the red brand under the Triple H era.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.