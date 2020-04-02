Triple H on possible outcome if WWE didn't have the Performance Center

The Game was asked what would be the situation if WWE didn't have the PC.

Triple H had a very detailed answer to Ariel Helwani's question.

Triple H at the WWE Performance Center

WWE EVP Triple H recently appeared on ESPN MMA with Ariel Helwani, to promote the upcoming WrestleMania 36 event that's going to emanate from the WWE Performance Center. The Game discussed several aspects of presenting an event of the caliber of WrestleMania from the Performance Center.

Fans might be aware at this point that WrestleMania 36 is going to take place at the Performance Center on April 4 and 5, without a live audience. This is the first instance in WrestleMania's storied history that The Show of Shows will be shot at the Performance Center.

Helwani asked Triple H if WWE would be in a different situation if the promotion didn't have the Performance Center at their hands, leading to WrestleMania possibly being canceled. Triple H seemed to share Helwani's sentiments and indicated that WWE would have gotten in trouble if it hadn't been for the Performance Center.

Yeah, I think we would have absolutely been in a different situation right now, as is everybody. But the Performance Center ended up being sort of worth its wait, so to speak, of the ability to... and it was sort of the intent from the beginning, to not only be able to train there, but create content there on a 24/7 basis. We have used the Performance Center in the past, used it last year... we did a Superbowl half-time show, when a lot of people were complaining about the half-time show being a particular brand that people weren't enamored with.

We've done other shows, we've done NXT there. So, it's been used for that purpose but in this situation, it really turned out to be the saving grace, so to speak of us being able to continue to entertain our fans.

Triple H on ESPN MMA:

The Coronavirus outbreak is a global pandemic that has brought the whole world to a standstill. Several major sporting events have been delayed or canceled due to the outbreak, including WrestleMania 36.

WWE took fans by surprise on March 12, by announcing that future episodes of RAW, SmackDown, and NXT will be airing from the Performance Center, until further notice. Four days later, WWE made history by announcing that WrestleMania 36 was relocated from Raymond James Stadium to the WWE Performance Center.

The WWE Performance Center is a state-of-the-art facility that is situated in Orlando, Florida. The Performance Center is used for training future prospects and helping them hone their craft inside the squared circle before they make their way to NXT, and eventually the main roster. The facility trains 65-70 wrestlers at a time.