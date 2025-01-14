Triple H to turn 3-time champion babyface for the first time in 3 years? Exploring potential hint

The Netflix era is underway, and the WWE Universe has Triple H to thank for it. The Game has done an exceptional job in RAW's first two weeks on the streaming platform, and the best is surely yet to come. In fact, he might just pull the ultimate swerve in the coming weeks and have a three-time champion turn babyface for the first time in three years.

The three-time champion in question is former two-time NXT North American Champion and SmackDown Tag Team Champion Dominik Mysterio. It has been three years since Dirty Dom turned heel and joined forces with The Judgment Day. Since then, he has been one of the most despised superstars in WWE, but Triple H could change that.

As seen on last night's RAW, Dominik Mysterio is in the dog house. Liv Morgan seems rather peeved with Daddy Dom, forcing him to get her bags and other things. This could lead to an angle where Mysterio is treated horribly, which could see him snap and turn babyface.

Of course, this is all in Triple H's hands. But, at the end of the day, this remains nothing more than mere speculation.

Triple H recently had the pleasure of crowning the first-ever Women's Intercontinental Champion

Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan's lovers quarrel aside. Last night's WWE RAW was plenty exciting. Of particular note was the crowning of the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion. The tournament for the title ended last night, as Lyra Valkyria took on Dakota Kai.

It was a hard-fought match, with plenty of bumps, but in the end, Valkyria was the last one standing. Following her glorious victory, she headed backstage, where she was welcomed by Triple H. The Cerebral Assassin congratulated her and later shared some endearing words for the new champion on Instagram.

"Congratulations to your first-ever Women’s Intercontinental Champion @Real_Valkyria. The beginning of a brand new legacy…in a brand new era," he wrote.

As he noted, it is the start of a "brand new legacy in a brand new era." It will be interesting to see what's in store for Valkyria in the coming weeks.

