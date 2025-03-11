Triple H to turn beloved WWE legend heel after 540 days ahead of WrestleMania 41? Exploring the possibility

Triple H has been doing an amazing job keeping fans on their toes heading into WrestleMania 41. With massive swerves and surprising heel turns, the hype for The Show of Shows could not be higher. It looks like another major twist could be on the horizon. The Game might be planning to turn a beloved WWE legend heel after 540 days on Monday Night RAW.

Natalya could undergo a shocking character change on the March 24 episode of RAW. Her last heel run was from September 18 to October 1, 2023. The Queen of Harts is currently involved in a brewing storyline on the red brand where she has been getting approached by Maxxine Dupri. The Alpha Academy member is eager to learn from the veteran.

But so far, Natalya does not seem interested at all. She hasn't even bothered to watch Dupri's matches on RAW, making it pretty clear the veteran is not buying into the mentorship idea. But, the 27-year-old does not seem to be backing down. Judging by the look on her face, she is determined to come under the multi-time women's champion's wing.

However, with Natalya's growing impatience, she could be on the verge of snapping, and why not? If Maxxine Dupri keeps pushing, The Queen of Harts might just lose her cool. There is a high possibility she could turn her back on Dupri. If that happens, it could put The Queen of Harts in the spotlight—something she has been missing for a long time.

Besides, a feud with a veteran like Natalya could be a big opportunity for Maxxine Dupri, giving the young star a chance to shine on RAW. While it is an intriguing possibility, it all depends on how Triple H crafts this storyline.

Triple H to book Natalya in a first-time-ever match at WrestleMania?

If Triple H decides to turn Natalya heel, it could open the door for several stories. However, before moving on to those, The Game could plan a first-time-ever match for her against the Alpha Academy member. If The Queen of Harts attacks Maxxine Dupri on RAW, it could lead to a heated feud between the two.

If built right, it has the potential of being a WrestleMania-worthy match. However, with a stacked roster and Triple H being focused on keeping the card top-tier, it might not happen at The Show of Shows. But it could still be a perfect candidate for WrestleMania week in Las Vegas.

WWE could book this first-time-ever match on Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania 41. The show serves as the start of a new era in WWE and this match could take advantage of such a huge stage.

It will be interesting to see what Triple H has in mind for Maxxine Dupri and Natalya on RAW moving forward. Will this storyline take a new turn? Only time will tell.

