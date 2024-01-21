Triple H to turn former US Champion babyface for the first time in his WWE career? Exploring massive hint

Triple H has been delivering remarkable shows since becoming the Chief Content Officer of WWE. The Game is currently preparing for the Stamford-based company's next marquee event, Royal Rumble 2024. However, amid this, it seems like he is seemingly planning for the babyface turn of Austin Theory for the very first time.

This potential belief stems from the most recent episode of WWE SmackDown, where visible conflicts were noticed between Grayson Waller and Theory during a backstage segment. For those who are unaware, the Stamford-based company has announced a rematch between the former United States Champion and Carmelo Hayes for the next episode of the blue brand.

This resulted from a backstage segment where Melo was involved in a confrontation with Waller and Theory. However, when the NXT Superstar laid down a challenge in front of Austin Theory for a rematch, the latter rejected the same by stating that he would be busy next week.

Moreover, things got heated when Grayson Waller accepted the challenge on Theory's behalf, which got the 26-year-old star really disappointed.

This led to many fans believing that it is a potential indication of the first-time babyface turn of Austin Theory. It will be interesting to witness how things will unfold in the upcoming months and whether Triple H turns the former United States Champion into a heroic character.

Triple H revealed the official poster of WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

After the Royal Rumble 2024, WWE will head toward its upcoming international premium live event, Elimination Chamber 2024.

Adding excitement to this event, Triple H has recently unveiled the official poster of the Elimination Chamber 2024 Premium Live Event featuring Rhea Ripley as the exclusive star in the poster.

"The most unforgiving, chaotic and brutal structure in @WWE heads down under for the first time ever… #WWEChamber: Perth emanates live from @OptusStadium on Feb. 24 @peacock @WWENetwork," Triple H shared.

You can check out Triple H's tweet below:

The probable reason behind featuring Rhea Ripley on the official poster of the Elimination Chamber 2024 is that the premium live event is scheduled in Mami's native country of Australia. Additionally, Triple H might also book Rhea to headline this massive event.

Besides this, CM Punk has also been announced to be part of this year's Elimination Chamber. Many fans even believed that the Best in the World might clash against Drew McIntyre in this event, considering their heated segments from the recent episodes of Monday Night RAW.

Overall, it seems like the Elimination Chamber 2024 is already shaping up to be a significant event for WWE. It will be interesting to witness how Triple H will book the card for this PLE.

