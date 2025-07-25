  • home icon
  Triple H to turn former WWE Money in the Bank winner heel ahead of major SummerSlam match? Exploring the possibility

Triple H to turn former WWE Money in the Bank winner heel ahead of major SummerSlam match? Exploring the possibility

By Subhasish Deb
Published Jul 25, 2025 06:51 GMT
Triple H
Triple H [Image Source: WWE.com]

As the head of WWE creative, Triple H has been leaving no stone unturned to make SummerSlam 2025 a blockbuster event. It will be a two-night event for the first time in history, and WWE has added several high-profile matches on the card. However, The Game could pull off a massive twist ahead of the spectacle that may leave fans astonished.

Tiffany Stratton could turn heel on the go-home edition of SmackDown for The Biggest Party of the Summer. The possibility of this happening has increased due to a potential dilemma Triple H might be in. The Buff Barbie is set to defend the WWE Women's Championship against Jade Cargill at the annual event. The problem surrounding this match is that both superstars are babyfaces.

It could be a significant issue that may hold back this feud from reaching its full potential. Over the past, WWE has been seen putting babyfaces against heels at its major shows such as WrestleMania or SummerSlam. It often occurs in high-profile championship matches, where the company tells a story of an underdog taking on the antagonist.

When it comes to Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill, neither of the two superstars has been able to showcase it as a marquee feud. Therefore, Triple H may have no other option but to turn one of them heel, and what better option than The Buff Barbie? Stratton has a history of being an arrogant heel, and fans were able to associate with her former character.

Hence, the former Miss Money in the Bank could attack Cargill next week on SmackDown, officially turning heel in the process. This could add the much-needed excitement and intensity in the WWE Women's Championship match for SummerSlam, which has been lacking for weeks. However, this is currently nothing but speculation.

Triple H to crown a new WWE Women's Champion at SummerSlam?

SummerSlam is regarded as one of the major events of WWE, and the company goes all out to make it a grand show. Over the years, it has witnessed several iconic moments and the rise of new champions. Therefore, Triple H is expected to continue the same tradition this year.

There is a strong possibility that Jade Cargill could defeat Tiffany Stratton and become the new WWE Women's Champion at The Biggest Party of the Summer. The Storm has been riding on a red-hot momentum lately, having back-to-back victories at Night of Champions and WWE Evolution.

The company has been building Cargill as a powerhouse babyface, and she may finally clinch her first singles title at SummerSlam. Meanwhile, Stratton has been the WWE Women's Champion for quite some time and has already established her footing in the WWE women's division.

Losing the gold at a major stage like SummerSlam will not significantly affect her credibility, compared to what a loss can do to Jade Cargill. Therefore, Triple H might give the women's division a fresh start. Hence, Cargill is currently expected to walk out of MetLife Stadium with the gold around her waist.

Subhasish Deb

Subhasish Deb

Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.

Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.

Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
