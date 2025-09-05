Triple H to turn major star heel for the first time in WWE in a huge SmackDown twist? Potential explored

Triple H has been doing an incredible job as WWE's creative head for the past three years. During his tenure, heel and face turns of superstars have remained a key aspect of his booking. It looks like The Game is set for another major character change, as a top babyface on SmackDown could soon embrace her villainous side for the first time in the company.

Ad

WWE has been building several babyfaces on the roster lately, and one of them is Jade Cargill. However, in a stunning twist, Triple H may turn her heel on SmackDown. The Storm is currently involved in a feud with Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship. This feud has been going on since the pre-SummerSlam season but has so far failed to stir fans' interest.

Ever since Cargill debuted in WWE, the company has been trying to establish her as a dominant babyface. However, the idea has arguably failed, especially in her current feud. Pitting her against an organic babyface like Stratton didn't bode well. Therefore, Triple H has no other option but to turn The Storm heel to inject a fresh layer of excitement into this feud.

Ad

Trending

Jade Cargill's recent booking has remained quite stagnant and it hasn't transcended into anything significant. A change in character could revive her, drawing fans' interest toward her. Moreover, it could give Cargill the much-needed momentum. Turning heel could also portray her as a dominant threat to Tiffany Stratton, especially after Big Jade lost to her at SummerSlam.

Hence, WWE is likely to cause a dramatic character change within The Storm soon. However, this is currently nothing more than speculation.

Ad

Ad

Triple H to crown a new WWE Women's Champion soon?

Tiffany Stratton has been holding the WWE Women's Championship since the beginning of 2025. However, it looks like the clock is ticking on her title reign. There is a good chance that Triple H may crown a new WWE Women's Champion very soon.

Jade Cargill could dethrone The Buff Barbie in the coming weeks. The 33-year-old suffered a massive defeat against Stratton at SummerSlam last month, failing to capture the coveted title. It dealt a crushing blow to her momentum and pride as Cargill was on a hot streak.

Ad

Just when it looked like Big Jade would be away from the title chase for a while, WWE resumed her feud with Tiffany Stratton. This seems to be a major indication that Triple H has plans to put the gold around Jade Cargill's waist. Handing her yet another defeat against The Buff Barbie seems unlikely.

Hence, there is a good possibility that a title change is on the horizon. It may be a matter of moment before Cargill dethrones Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship. However, it is purely speculation as of now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering trending news and its underlying aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports correspondent. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms and media outlets both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More