Triple H to turn three superstars heel on WWE RAW tonight? Analyzing the chances

Elimination Chamber is around the corner, and Triple H will be hard at work. With a few weeks left before the PLE, The Game will be finalizing the match card. While the two Elimination Chamber matches are set in stone, there are still plenty of spots to fill. With that in mind, and looking towards the future, could he turn three superstars heel on WWE RAW tonight?

The answer to that question is potentially a 'yes,' and the three superstars in question are IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, and Kairi Sane, AKA Damage CTRL. Tension has been rising within the group, especially after what went down last week. With that in mind, Triple H might just pull the trigger and have the faction return to its heelish ways once again.

For this scenario to work, Kairi Sane would have to return from injury tonight on RAW. Seeing as there is no concrete timeline for her return, a comeback tonight is well within the realm of possibility. That aside, Triple H could have Damage CTRL turn heel by attacking Rhea Ripley. After all, IYO SKY blamed The Eradicator for her loss last week on RAW.

Trending

Expand Tweet

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

Seeing as she was denied a way to WrestleMania, SKY could lead the attack on Ripley and potentially get a Women's World Championship match for herself at the Elimination Chamber. But, at the end of the day, this is nothing more than speculation.

Triple H and WWE purposely ruled out Roman Reigns for the Elimination Chamber match

As mentioned earlier, Triple H might be working hard with Elimination Chamber a few weeks away. Both the Elimination Chamber matches are slowly taking shape, with John Cena, CM Punk, and Drew McIntyre being confirmed for the Men's match. There are still three more qualifiers to go, but one major superstar who won't be involved is Roman Reigns.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE ruled out Roman Reigns for the match as he is not scheduled to win. As such, they chose to have him get a kayfabe injury by having the curb stomp angle with Seth Rollins at the Royal Rumble. This allowed them to prevent the OTC from taking a pin in Toronto.

Expand Tweet

It is a genius move from The Cerebral Assassin and WWE Creative. After all, it not only preserves Reigns' unbeatable persona but also furthers his storyline with Rollins. It will be interesting to see what else is in store for the WWE Universe come March 1, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback