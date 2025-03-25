Triple H to turn WWE legend heel after 442 days at WrestleMania 41 ahead of title change? Exploring the potential

The WrestleMania 41 match card for Night One and Night Two are still taking shape, with the wrestling juggernaut having confirmed four world championship matches across the two divisions. Following the latest episode of RAW, one may speculate that WWE will add the Women's Tag Team Championship to the card as well.

On RAW, Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria defended the championship against The Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez. However, Big Mami Cool and The Miracle Kid launched an assault on her after the match, and it was Bayley who ran out to the arena to save the Women's IC Champion from the Women's Tag Team Champions.

This segment on RAW suggests that The Role Model and Valkyria can form a tag team to take on Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez at WrestleMania 41 for the Women's Tag Team Championship. However, Bayley needs a better storyline, and an excellent way to move forward with it will be to have her turn heel on the Women's Intercontinental Champion at The Show of Shows. It has to be noted that The Judgment Day would successfully retain the titles ahead of Bayley's potential heel turn.

Following WrestleMania 41, Bayley and Lyra Valkyria can commence a rivalry, which ends with The Role Model becoming the new Women's Intercontinental Champion.

Lyra Valkyria's next challenger may have revealed herself ahead of WrestleMania 41

It's doubtful that the women's mid-card titles will make it to the match card of WrestleMania 41. However, one of the titles can be a part of the pre-show. If Valkyria isn't working a tag team title match at The Show of Immortals, she may work another singles match against three-time champion Natalya.

The Queen of Harts took to social media to proclaim herself as Valkyria's next opponent after WWE posted a backstage interview of the champion wondering what's next for her.

On the other hand, the feud with Judgment Day might extend all the way to the Show of Shows as well.

