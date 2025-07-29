Triple H to turn WWE legend heel at SummerSlam & create a new version of his own iconic team? Potential explored

In less than a week's time at SummerSlam, Becky Lynch will put her Women’s Intercontinental Championship on the line against Lyra Valkyria in a No Disqualification Match, in a bout being built as the final chapter of a brutal, emotionally layered feud. But while all eyes are on that showdown, it’s the actions of another key player — Bayley — that might end up defining the night.Bayley has been circling this story ever since before WrestleMania. Initially cast aside due to Becky’s return, she hasn’t had a defined direction on-screen and, notably, is now not scheduled for a match at SummerSlam. Her recent demeanor has indicated a mix of frustration and disappointment at having to deal with this fact, and her backstage interview on last night's RAW indicated the same.Bayley's interactions with both Becky and Lyra have been subtle and suggestive; often cryptic, and sometimes dismissive. Her promo during a dark match with Lyra Valkyria following last week's SmackDown showcased Bayley leaning more aggressive and possibly heelish in demeanor.Being left off WrestleMania and SummerSlam is clearly a part of a bigger story being told and has been incorporated into her character such that her absence from the SummerSlam card looks now to be by design. Instead of thrusting her into an undercard match for the sake of it, Triple H may be using this opportunity to not just slowly turn her heel, but, in the process, shockingly birth a new version of an iconic team The Game founded over two decades ago alongside Stone Cold Steve Austin: the &quot;Two-Man Power Trip.&quot;Instead of helping Lyra and then turning on her so she can go after the Intercontinental Title (a major possibility discussed here), Bayley may have made a deal with the devil, either having initiated or assented to a deal with The Man, clearly having realised that power is the centre of everything in wrestling. Lynch has the political stroke and the backstage influence (we are strictly talking kayfabe here), while Bayley has clearly felt the lack of it. Now, she may be feeling the need for it.Bayley may help Becky Lynch retain the title at SummerSlam, cementing a shock alliance between two of the Four Horsewomen that have historically always been at odds with one another. With Becky retaining the IC Title, Bayley could then turn her attention to the Women’s World Championship, and the duo could go on to pursue the Women's Tag Team Titles as well, evoking memories of the iconic “Two-Man Power Trip” alliance between Triple H and Steve Austin.The potential Bayley-Becky Lynch alliance being birthed at SummerSlam could be the biggest thing WWE has done with the women's division in years View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSuch a union between Becky and Bayley would make waves in WWE’s women’s division, combining the cunning, desperation, star power, and experience of two Hall of Fame–worthy veterans to dominate RAW. It would also mark Bayley’s most seismic character shift since turning babyface nearly two years ago.This potential team, whatever it may called, wouldn’t just be about gold — it’d about ego, control, and power, with Lynch and Bayley making it clear that no matter how many stars come in, it is they who started the Women's Revolution, and they are not willing to let go of their control and power as they usher in a new era led by the same women: two of WWE’s greatest wrestlers ever.The group being birthed at SummerSlam would be poetic considering that Becky Lynch had returned to WWE post-pregnancy at the same event in 2021, squashing Bianca Belair and turning heel. Meanwhile, Bayley also had made her return following a long hiatus due to an ACL injury at SummerSlam 2022, the night she reintroduced IYO SKY and Dakota Kai and created Damage CTRL.