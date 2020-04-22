Triple H undergoes appearance change, reveals new hairstyle (photos)

HHH!

Triple H was a guest on the latest edition of The Bump and The Game seems to have undergone a surprising appearance change.

Triple H sported a new haircut and looked older than he usually does on the new episode of The Bump. Triple H had only recently appeared with a clean-shaven head as a guest commentator on SmackDown last month.

You can check out his new look in the photos below:

Triple H

Could the iconic locks be on its way back?

The upcoming episode of SmackDown will be a special one as Triple H will be returning to celebrate his 25th anniversary. The episode will ideally play out like a tribute to the iconic career of the Game, who has been one of the most important employees of the WWE for the better part of the last two decades.

Triple H's in-ring career may have slowed down considerably in the past few years, but the 50-year-old WWE Legend has been an influential figure behind the scenes. Triple H has overseen the rise of NXT as the third brand in the company and his contributions to the evolution of the business have been immense, to say the least.

The 14-time WWE Champion will be back on WWE TV this week, possibly with his new look, and it will be intriguing to see what the WWE has in store for the special occasion.

Will he be confronted by a WWE Superstar? Could he announce his retirement or even better, pull off a big swerve and announce himself for an upcoming match? The possibilities are endless.