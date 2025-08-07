Triple H to unveil an all-new European faction at WWE Clash in Paris? Chances explored 

By Ken
Published Aug 07, 2025 21:19 GMT
Triple H could debut a new faction officially at WWE Clash in Paris [Credit: WWE.com]
Triple H could debut a new faction officially at WWE Clash in Paris [Credit: WWE.com]

On August 31, 2025, WWE will host its next premium live event, Clash in Paris, live at Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France.

So far, only one match is confirmed for the show, and even that is up in the air. Naomi or IYO SKY will defend the Women's World Championship against Stephanie Vaquer. With that being said, Triple H could book something standout for the WWE event: Ludwig Kaiser, Tyler Bate, and Pete Dunne could officially be revealed as a major European stable.

For those unaware, the three are seemingly in cahoots following Monday Night RAW. Ludwig Kaiser has been masquerading as El Grande Americano, taking the gimmick from the injured Chad Gable. Two other masked El Grande Americanos have since emerged in recent weeks.

Trending
Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

While not confirmed, it is believed that the other two masked men are Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate. If that's the case, the trio could end up revealing themselves at WWE Clash in Paris in just a few weeks.

For example, perhaps the Latino World Order has a tag team championship rematch with The Judgment Day. If so, the new stable could show up, disrupt the match, lay out both teams, and unmask. Ludwig, Tyler, and Peter would then make for a dangerous stable moving forward.

The new WWE faction could feud with the Latino World Order, Judgment Day, and, later, American Made

If Ludwig Kaiser, Pete Dunne, and Tyler Bate do unmask and reveal themselves at Clash in Paris, it would be the perfect time and place. For starters, the show is in Europe, which has close ties to the NXT UK brand, where all three got their starts in their WWE careers.

Beyond that, it would set the group up for multiple feuds for the remainder of the year and even for early 2026. The obvious first rivalry could be against the Latino World Order, given their recent history.

From there, The Judgment Day could be bitter over how they were treated. Dominik Mysterio and Ludwig Kaiser (as El Grande Americano) will be battling it out in a Fatal 4-Way Match at Triplemania, so this would incorporate the rest of the group, too.

Lastly, this new stable could feud with American Made once Chad Gable is back from injury. Gable is likely furious that Ludwig stole the El Grande Americano persona from him. As a result, the group could come seeking revenge on this very European faction.

Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.

He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.

He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.

Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession.

