Triple H could use the WWE Draft to bring a Hall of Famer back to regular shows on RAW or SmackDown

Triple H recently announced the return of the WWE Draft. Ever since, there has been a lot of speculation about what changes the upcoming event could bring.

One of the things that could happen is the tightening of the very loose brand split. The perfect way to do this would be to bring a Hall of Famer back to regular shows as part of RAW or SmackDown - Shawn Michaels.

Michaels is currently the one running things down in NXT. However, anyone seeing recent NXT shows would be able to say that it's not the company's biggest priority at the moment.

As a competitor, Michaels is very much retired. There's no chance of him returning to the ring again. However, his value as a personality might be a bit wasted down in NXT. Triple H might just use the WWE Draft to bring back an old system: separate General Managers for RAW and SmackDown.

This way, he could become the GM of either show and at the same time it would help to separate the brands. With Adam Pearce currently serving as a WWE official on both brands, there's a level of merging between the shows that could be done away with.

While competition between RAW and SmackDown is not necessary, the arrival of Shawn Michaels could bring a separate style to both shows that could help differentiate them.

Triple H, by making Shawn Michaels a General Manager after the WWE Draft, could build new superstars

Making Shawn Michaels the General Manager of either show after the WWE Draft would ensure that at least one show has a very strong personality in charge. Just through interactions and angles with him, it could be very easy to build any of the current superstars into forces of nature themselves.

He could even enter into feuds himself and select his representatives, perhaps even creating a faction under him to enforce his bidding on the show.

Again, this would help make for some fascinating stories and might be one of the best angles WWE could pursue going forward. This might be something that Triple H looks into.

With the WWE Draft coming up, what changes can you see WWE making? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

