Triple H to vacate major WWE championship on RAW? Exploring potential story

Triple H has quite the headache to solve on WWE RAW heading into Evolution next month. There could be a simple solution.
Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez have now gone more than two months without defending the Women's Tag Team Championship, and with Morgan's injury, it could be another few months on top of that.
The most obvious solution would be for Raquel to be forced to defend the title on RAW after two months of dodging a title defense. This could lead to Triple H vacating Morgan’s title until she finds a new partner in the same way Chelsea Green picked up Piper Niven after her tag team partner, Sonya Deville, was injured.
Thereafter, Triple H could hand over Morgan's title to Roxanne Perez. In the same way that Naomi stepped in for Jade Cargill, she could then step in and take on the role that Liv would have had heading into Evolution.
Raquel and Roxanne obviously don't have the same chemistry, but there could be a way for the two women to build that up ahead of Evolution.
Triple H could force the two women to defend the Tag Team Championship on RAW
WWE RAW next week would be the best place for either Adam Pearce or Triple H to step in and force Raquel Rodriguez to find a partner and defend the championship.
This could allow Roxanne Perez to step up and help her, and then there would always be the tease that she could turn on her at any minute. It would be the best way to retain the storyline that WWE already had heading into Evolution, and the two women could then defend against The Bella Twins as part of the show if needed.
Evolution is four weeks away, and Morgan may be healed enough to play a small part in the event, even if she can't wrestle a match, which would then lead to a match between Morgan and Nikki Bella in the future.
Roxanne and Morgan are obviously heading towards a feud of their own, and her being able to take Liv's place would be a good way to work into it.