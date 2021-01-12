Triple H vs Randy Orton: 17 years, 20 matches - Who has the most wins?

Ahead of last night's RAW, the non-title match between Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton was scrapped after it was reported that the WWE Champion had tested positive for COVID-19. Instead, Randy Orton reignited his rivalry with one of his fiercest opponents of all time, Triple H. The Viper and The Game faced off in a Street Fight in the main event of RAW, which was the 20th time the two have competed in singles action in WWE.

Triple H and Randy Orton have a long, storied history in WWE that dates back to 2002. Orton made his way to WWE's main roster in the spring of 2002 and became a part of HHH's Evolution stable months later. This alliance made sure that the duo wouldn't face each other for a long time to come.

It all changed after SummerSlam 2004, though, where Orton defeated Chris Benoit to become the youngest World Champion. Triple H threw Orton out of Evolution soon after and kicked off a rivalry with him. This led to their very first singles match at Unforgiven 2004, which Triple H won, thus winning the World title.

This was the first of the 20 different singles encounters between Orton and Triple H. The Viper picked up his first singles win over Triple H on an episode of RAW in early 2005 in a non-title match.

Out of these 20 matches, Orton has won six, while Triple H has won ten. Four matches have ended without a result, including tonight's Street Fight. Alexa Bliss's interference on RAW ended the match without a result, following which Orton was attacked with a fireball.

A look at the most memorable matches of the Triple H vs. Randy Orton feud

Triple H and Randy Orton's first singles match was for the World Heavyweight Championship, which The Game won. Their biggest match was in the main event of WrestleMania 25, where Triple H came out victorious and retained his WWE Championship. It was a culmination of one of the most personal feuds in WWE history, which saw Orton attacking Triple H's family over the span of several weeks.

Interestingly, Triple H's last singles match before tonight's contest was also against Randy Orton, two years ago at Super ShowDown 2019. On that night, Orton picked up a win over The Game in Saudi Arabia.

Tonight, Orton was hell-bent on putting Triple H down and picking up another big win over his arch-rival. What he didn't anticipate was Alexa Bliss coming out in the middle of the match and unleashing a fireball attack on him. Orton's screams were deafening, and fans were shocked to the core as RAW came to an end.

