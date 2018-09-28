Triple H vs The Undertaker: Who should win at Super Show-Down and why?

ईशान शर्मा Feature 28 Sep 2018, 18:23 IST

Michaels, HHH, and Taker

Triple H vs The Undertaker is one of the rivalries in the history of the WWE and at the upcoming Super Show-Down event, these two legends will face each other for the last time ever (according to WWE).

To hype this match up even more, the company announced that Triple H's friend Shawn Micheals and Undertaker's brother Kane would be present at the ringside to support their partners.

Many speculations have been made about the winner of this match and fans are curious to know who will win this match in Australia. In this article, we will take a look at who should win this match and why.

#5 Triple H: Because he has a lousy record against The Undertaker

He should prove why he's The Game

According to a report by Cagematch, Triple H and The Undertaker faced each other of a total of 10 times in singles matches, and in 7 of them, Taker walked out victorious.

In multi-person matches, Triple H defeated The Undertaker only 1 time while both superstars lost the other 6 matches (this includes Royal Rumbles). Out of 14 tag team matches, Undertaker won 8 and whereas Triple H won 6 and the remaining 4 matches ended in a No Contest.

This tells us that in most of the match formats, Undertaker defeated Triple H and now the latter needs to prove why people call him The Game. A majority of fans will remember his victory over The Deadman as they are going to face each other for the last time ever.

