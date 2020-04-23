Triple H wants WWE to make major change to WrestleMania

Triple H

Triple H said on the latest episode of Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast that he wants WWE WrestleMania to become a two-night event on a permanent basis.

This year’s annual extravaganza was originally due to be held in front of over 70,000 fans at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the company followed social distancing regulations by holding WrestleMania without any fans at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The change in venue prompted WWE to extend WrestleMania to two nights, with nine matches airing on Saturday, April 4 and another nine being shown on Sunday, April 5.

WrestleMania events have lasted almost eight hours in recent years, and Triple H believes a two-night show could be the best approach moving forward.

“This is my opinion but it was much more enjoyable than the eight-hour extravaganza. I think at some point that [two nights] is probably what it should be. It’s just become so big that it’s almost like, when you think about it, in a way, it started out as a concert that ended up being a festival.”

WWE WrestleMania 37: Venue and date

It has already been announced that WrestleMania 37 will take place on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at the new SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

That means, unless social distancing regulations are still being enforced by the time of WrestleMania 37, there cannot be another two-night WrestleMania until at least 2022.