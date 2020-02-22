Triple H warned two WWE Superstars they would be 'buried'

Triple H was a key member of Evolution

Ahead of the third episode in the WWE Network series Ruthless Aggression, WWE has released footage of Triple H revealing that he told Batista and Randy Orton they would be “buried” by the rest of the locker room after joining Evolution.

The first episode of the new series revolved around WWE’s transition after losing major Superstars including The Rock and Steve Austin, while the second episode focused on John Cena’s early struggles and eventual rise as one of the company’s biggest names.

Episode three, “Evolution”, will tell the story behind Triple H and Ric Flair joining forces with two of WWE’s brightest young talents, Batista and Randy Orton, to create the Evolution faction in 2003.

In an interview for the episode, Triple H recalled that he told the up-and-comers they would become hated by their co-workers backstage if they joined the group.

“Dave, Randy, listen, let me talk to you guys. I pulled them in a room and I said, ‘So you are about to hit the hate button from everybody.’ Every single person in this room, they’re going to tell you, ‘Why man, this is a great opportunity,’ and they’re going to bury you. All of a sudden, everybody you thought was your friend, you’re going to find out they’re not your friends.”

The 14-time WWE World Champion said he and Flair were going to do “everything possible” to make Batista and Orton successful, but they would only be able to do so if the newcomers were happy to upset their fellow Superstars.

"Do you want to make friends or do you want to make money?"



