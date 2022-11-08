Triple H and WWE reportedly still very high on RAW star despite controversial booking  

Despite having a well-received start as Head of WWE Creative, Triple H's recent decision on Austin Theory has been met with divisive criticism. However, the young star is reportedly still in the company's good books.

Last night on Monday Night RAW, Austin Theory oddly decided to cash in his Money In The Bank contract on the United States title held by Seth Rollins. This was surprising as usually contract holders go after one of WWE's world titles.

Whilst it may seem that Theory is out of favor with Hunter, Ringside News has reported that WWE still considers him to be in an even better position now than when Vince McMahon was running the show.

We are told that "Theory is better off today than he has been since Vince retired” and "he’s not written off. He's right in the middle of the US Title picture."

Steve Carrier of Ringside News @steve_carrier Ringside News asked around about Austin Theory losing his MITB briefcase.



The 25-year-old star ended up losing to Rollins last night on RAW, making him only the fourth superstar out of 28 in WWE history to fail at cashing in the Money In The Bank contract.

Austin Theory on working for Triple H

It is fair to say that the former Mr. Money In The Bank's time working with Vince McMahon was a lot more successful than it has been so far with The Game.

However, whilst speaking to NBC Sports Boston, Austin said his time under Triple H's leadership has been going very well.

"I feel like I'm in a great position. There's definitely a comfortability there, working with Triple H back in NXT, we all know the creative mind he has. Over past few weeks, as he's been running the show, it's definitely a difference and by difference I just mean, a different side of a creative level. I think it's going really well." (H/T Ringside News)

Although last night's finish to RAW was a headscratcher, to say the least, WWE programming under the creative guidance of Triple H has arguably been greater than the last few years of McMahon's tenure.

