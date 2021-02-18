Twitter abuzz after Adam Cole makes his intentions clear on this week's WWE NXT

After a great WWE NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day, the Black and Gold brand came up with a relatively fun show this week. While Adam Cole didn't reveal why he attacked NXT Champion Finn Balor and his Undisputed Era stablemate Kyle O'Reilly, he did make his intentions clear by the end of the night.

In the opening segment of this week's WWE NXT, Kyle O'Reilly asked Adam Cole to show up and explain his actions. But it was Roderick Strong who came out and said Cole didn't mean to do what he did. Reilly once again called out Cole, but this time NXT Champion Finn Balor showed up. The NXT Champion said he blames Reilly for what happened to him.

As the three men started bickering, the heel trio of Pete Dunne and the NXT Tag Team Champions Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan took advantage of the situation and laid out O'Reilly, Strong and Balor.

In the first match of the night, Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell faced off against Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart. The bout was progressing smoothly until Johnny Gargano appeared, bringing Austin Theory along with him. LeRae went to check on Theory, which allowed Ember and Blackheart to take down Hartwell and secure the win.

Next on WWE NXT, Leon Ruff defeated Isaiah "Swerve" Scott in quite a fun match that saw Ruff fighting like an underdog. Post-match, a frustrated Scott brutalized Ruff and said he was tired of all the youngsters getting the opportunities instead of him. Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter defeated Aliyah and Jessie Kamea, despite Xia Li coming out to distract Catanzaro. The post-match interaction suggested that the two might finally face-off on next week's WWE NXT.

WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler showed up on this week's WWE NXT to confront the Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winners, Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez. The tag title match is set for the March 3rd episode of NXT, and until then, the fans would possibly be getting a pair of singles matches with Baszler taking on Kai and Jax colliding with Gonzalez.

Next, Kushida defeated Tyler Rust in a solid match. Despite losing at TakeOver: Vengeance Day, the Japanese Superstar seems to be on course for a championship win in 2021. Zoey Starks defeated Valentina Feroz in a squash match that was a showcase of the former's brute strength.

Adam Cole shows up in the main event of this week's WWE NXT

In the main event of this week's WWE NXT, Roderick Strong, Kyle O'Reilly, and Balor squared off against Pete Dunne, and the Tag Team Champions, Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan. After some terrific six-man tag team action, The Bruiserweight scored a vital pinfall over Balor after planting him with a Bitter End.

Post-match, Adam Cole showed up and took down O'Reilly and Balor. The Panama City Playboy made his intentions clear by closing the show by taking the NXT Title and posing with it raised above his head. This has opened up multiple storyline possibilities with the NXT Champion staring at the two challengers in the form of Dunne and Cole. Meanwhile, O'Reilly and Strong's dynamic will be intriguing to watch in the coming weeks.

That said, let's see how Twitterati reacted to this week's WWE NXT. Do share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

