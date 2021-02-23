Twitter celebrates the impending arrival of Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW

Former NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley is finally heading to WWE RAW after weeks of suspense regarding her next destination. A video package aired on today's RAW that revealed The Nightmare would be soon debuting on the red brand.

After her incredible performance at Royal Rumble 2021, where she finished as the runner-up, many fans expected her to show up on the following week's RAW or SmackDown.

Ripley's last NXT appearance was at the New Year's Evil episode on January 6, 2021, where she lost to Raquel Gonzalez in a brutal Last Women's Standing match. The bout also proved to be Ripley's swansong in the black and gold brand.

Though Rhea Ripley is yet to make her official WWE RAW debut, she did appear on the show on more than one occasion, when Charlotte Flair challenged her for the NXT Championship during the build-up to WrestleMania 36.

The two Superstars had several interactions back then in the presence of a live crowd that was clearly in support of Ripley. Despite losing to Charlotte at The Grandest Stage Of Them All, Ripley's career prospects looked bright.

Rhea Ripley will be hoping to instantly make her presence felt on WWE RAW

With WrestleMania 37 on the horizon, Rhea Ripley will be hoping to quickly make her presence felt on WWE RAW to be able to feature in a marquee match on the show. Considering the company hasn't revealed the exact date of her debut, there's a possibility she wrestles her first match at Fastlane 2021. While a short and dominating performance against someone like Peyton Royce would be ideal, a rematch with Charlotte Flair makes a lot of sense.

With RAW Women's Champion Asuka's WrestleMania 37 challenger still not determined, Ripley and The Queen can battle it out at Fastlane 2021, where the debutant walks away with the win. It would not only give The Nightmare a marquee match at The Grandest Stage of Them All but also be a logical payback for her loss at the previous edition of WrestleMania.

While WWE creative might take an altogether different direction, there's no question about Rhea Ripley being an exciting performer who can help RAW Women's division. The former NXT UK and NXT Women's Champion will surely have a lot of feuds waiting for her on the red brand.

That said, let's see how the Twitterati reacted to the announcement of Rhea Ripley's arrival in NXT. Do share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Rhea Ripley to Raw is the right call. Time to sizzle up the Women's Division! — _denisesalcedo (@_denisesalcedo) February 23, 2021

Rhea is coming soon! — Literal Larry (@ImLiteralLarry1) February 23, 2021

Rhea Ripley is the person needed to save the RAW women’s division, she’s a star already in my eyes.



Time to strap that rocket! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/C7nS9hwoPP — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) February 23, 2021

Mondays about to get hit with a massive Kame Hame. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/OzXnIHVmOn — Ryan Pappolla (@BodieIsRyan) February 23, 2021

Y'all better not do her filthy — Tribal Chief Trev Reigns (@TribalChiefTrev) February 23, 2021

RHEA RIPLEY IS COMING TO SAVE THE RAW WOMEN'S DIVISION#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/HEBVeSvKxn — IBeast (@x_Beast17_x) February 23, 2021

Oh nice Rhea Ripley exists again! #wweraw — STEVE HERE!! (@MFSteveHere) February 23, 2021

Rhea Ripley vignette airs on #WWERAW!



'Coming soon'



Sensational injection for that division. — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) February 23, 2021

Yes @RheaRipley_WWE is coming to RAW.

"Aww, what did I do wrong?" - Rhea#WWERaw — WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) February 23, 2021

Please call Rhea Ripley to RAW so she can feud with Asuka for mania #WWERaw — 👑Adam Goldberg👑 (@adamgoldberg28) February 23, 2021

Looks like Rhea Ripley is going to Monday night raw #WWERAW — The Real One (@WWEREALONE) February 23, 2021