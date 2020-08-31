Twitter erupts as Roman Reigns becomes the Universal Champion at WWE Payback 2020

WWE ended August on a high note as the promotion delivered two good pay-per-views -- SummerSlam and Payback -- within a span of one week. Tonight's PPV ended with Roman Reigns defeating 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman to win the Universal Championship once again.

Last week at SummerSlam, The Fiend had defeated Braun Strowman for the title in the main event. However, his celebration was cut short by Reigns who made his return to the promotion after five months. The Big Dog looked more intense and had his sights set on The Fiend's title.

Reigns then went on to attack both The Fiend and Strowman, teasing his heel turn. This led to WWE booking a triple-threat match between Reigns, Strowman, and The Fiend with the latter's title on the line. During the build-up, we saw Strowmand and The Fiend signing the contract, but Reigns teased an alliance with Paul Heyman.

Tonight at Payback 2020, Strowmand and The Fiend battled out for most of the match before Reigns walked out. The brutal altercation between these two Superstars saw them driving each other through announce desks and platforms. Finally, the Monster Among Men brought the fight back inside the ring and attempted to hit The Fiend with a move from the top rope.

However, The Fiend countered with a superplex and crashed his opponent into the mat, which caused the ring to collapsed. Both Superstars were down, and Reigns used this opportunity to make a statement. He walked out with Paul Heyman and signed the contract before walking down the ramp with a steel chair.

Reigns immediately started attacking both Strowman and The Fiend with the chair before trying them to in them. He was then locked in by The Fiend with the help of a Mandible Claw. Reigns countered with a low blow, but that was allowed since it was a No Holds Barred match.

Following that, Reigns attacked Braun Strowman with a Spear and pinned him to win the Universal Championship again.

Twitter reacts to Roman Reigns winning the Universal Championship

The result of this match caused the WWE fans to flock to Twitter and share their response to a huge title change. Some of the fans were happy that Reigns is the champion again while others are unhappy about the fact The Fiend lost his title within a week.

However, one that that has managed to impress most of the fans is Reigns being booked as a heel. The viewers are excited to see how his alliance with Paul Heyman will turn out on SmackDown.

Roman Reigns told the referee after the chair shot to Strowman "Count it, bitch!"#WWEPayback — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) August 31, 2020

WWE: We will make you cheer for Roman Reigns.



Me: Nope, not happening.



WWE: *turns Roman heel and pairs him with Heyman*



Me: pic.twitter.com/5ucydoL1A3 — All Elite Kyle (@kylesprescott) August 30, 2020

Otis looking at Roman Reigns cashing in when he doesn't even have the Money in the Bank #WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/0Yovy4OKcm — Masole Moerane (@SoleTheDJ) August 31, 2020

Roman Reigns came back and now the Universal Title actually feels important. pic.twitter.com/PKjPOomhX0 — BDE (@itsbrandonde) August 30, 2020

I don't think there's a wrestler in recent memory that literally looks like they were born to hold a title. Except for Roman Reigns. pic.twitter.com/Aka0DM4FbD — Gabe 🏳️‍⚧️ 🔥❄ (@alionslight) August 31, 2020

Excited to see where this reign and character go for Roman Reigns — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) August 31, 2020

Well, Roman Reigns is the new Universal Champion. Thing is...



If the match starts without you, you do not get a title shot. Whoever booked this horrendous main event is a complete fucking idiot. You can not sign a contract when 80% of the match is done #WWEPayback — Jerry (@JDfromNY206) August 31, 2020

Jon Moxley: AEW Champion

Roman Reigns: Universal Champion

Seth Rollins: pic.twitter.com/fCW4qf9iik — 𝓣𝓪𝓲𝓵𝓼 (𝓑𝓛𝓜) (@CelticRiptide) August 31, 2020

#WWEPayback was actually a pretty good show overall, good matches and decent booking. I can’t believe I’m actually saying this but I’m actually intrigued about where they are gonna go with @WWERomanReigns. Bummed The Fiend lost but he’ll be fine I’m just happy he wasn’t pinned. — ʝʊռɨøʀ Øֆøʀɨø (@imjust_junior) August 31, 2020

Did you not see The Fiend instantly put Roman in the Mandible Claw and all most make him lose? If anything it shows Roman is a little Scared of Bray — XD (@jigsawl35) August 31, 2020

I bet on Friday Night Smackdown The Fiend will challenge him at Clash of Champions — Goated C4L (@Christian500013) August 31, 2020

I liked #WWEPayback2020 it was a stacked show. It felt more 'Epic' then Summerslam.



The salty ending at the end with Roman Winning by not beating The Fiend protects him and builds the chase. So smart booking overall. — The Real Knightcalibur (@JC_Nightmare) August 31, 2020

WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU PUT ROMAN REIGNS AND PAUL HEYMAN TOGETHER?! #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/GrvktVc7sO — Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) August 29, 2020

I'm sorry @WWERomanReigns as much as I love you I have to be honest. You winning the Universal championship the way you did was very disappointing. Roman Reigns Captures the Universal Championship at WWE Payback https://t.co/fsfetiZiYR via @ComicBook — Diane Melesio (@MelesioDiane) August 31, 2020

Roman Reigns walking in after 10 minutes and kicking the clown monster in the dick to retcon the last 6 months of TV is the funniest thing I’ve ever seen. — Just🌴n (@Justin_SofOK) August 31, 2020