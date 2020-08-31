Twitter erupts as Roman Reigns becomes the Universal Champion at WWE Payback 2020

WWE ended August on a high note as the promotion delivered two good pay-per-views -- SummerSlam and Payback -- within a span of one week. Tonight's PPV ended with Roman Reigns defeating 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman to win the Universal Championship once again.
Last week at SummerSlam, The Fiend had defeated Braun Strowman for the title in the main event. However, his celebration was cut short by Reigns who made his return to the promotion after five months. The Big Dog looked more intense and had his sights set on The Fiend's title.
Reigns then went on to attack both The Fiend and Strowman, teasing his heel turn. This led to WWE booking a triple-threat match between Reigns, Strowman, and The Fiend with the latter's title on the line. During the build-up, we saw Strowmand and The Fiend signing the contract, but Reigns teased an alliance with Paul Heyman.
Tonight at Payback 2020, Strowmand and The Fiend battled out for most of the match before Reigns walked out. The brutal altercation between these two Superstars saw them driving each other through announce desks and platforms. Finally, the Monster Among Men brought the fight back inside the ring and attempted to hit The Fiend with a move from the top rope.
However, The Fiend countered with a superplex and crashed his opponent into the mat, which caused the ring to collapsed. Both Superstars were down, and Reigns used this opportunity to make a statement. He walked out with Paul Heyman and signed the contract before walking down the ramp with a steel chair.
Reigns immediately started attacking both Strowman and The Fiend with the chair before trying them to in them. He was then locked in by The Fiend with the help of a Mandible Claw. Reigns countered with a low blow, but that was allowed since it was a No Holds Barred match.
Following that, Reigns attacked Braun Strowman with a Spear and pinned him to win the Universal Championship again.
Twitter reacts to Roman Reigns winning the Universal Championship
The result of this match caused the WWE fans to flock to Twitter and share their response to a huge title change. Some of the fans were happy that Reigns is the champion again while others are unhappy about the fact The Fiend lost his title within a week.
However, one that that has managed to impress most of the fans is Reigns being booked as a heel. The viewers are excited to see how his alliance with Paul Heyman will turn out on SmackDown.