Twitter goes beserk as Charlotte Flair wins the SmackDown Live Women's Championship
In a surprise twist on the Road to WrestleMania, instead of a fatal four-way to determine Asuka's challenge at WrestleMania 35, Charlotte Flair instead challenged AND won the SmackDown Women's Championship on SmackDown.
Since the title change was so close to WrestleMania 35 and so shocking as well, everyone was caught off guard.
WWE had announced last week that Naomi, Carmella, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville would face off tonight in a fatal four-way to determine Asuka's opponent for 'Mania. Asuka had recently beaten both Rose (at Fastlane) and Deville on SmackDown last week.
It essentially negated WWE's fatal four-way announcement and it also likely meant that those four women would be left to participate in the Women's WrestleMania Battle Royal.
Sarah Schreiber interviewed Becky Lynch backstage about her winning the 'Beat the Clock' challenge last night on Raw.
Although there was only bragging rights attached to the match, Lynch said that Flair still didn't deserve to be in the match at WrestleMania as she and Rousey set the world on fire with their feud leading up to Survivor Series last November.
Before she could finish her thoughts, Flair's music hit, she waltzed out to the ring and said 'I'll show you that I deserve it' before defeating the Empress of Tomorrow.
The match itself was as good as the first match between the two at WrestleMania 34 but it leaves Asuka on the outside looking in regarding a match at 'Mania.
Now that Flair is also a champion, what exactly will happen at the Show of Shows regarding both titles? Will Flair pull double duty? Does Asuka actually get a rematch since the McMahons did away with those in the New Era?
Charlotte Flair winning the title opened up a whole new set of questions in the women's division, like what becomes of the women from the fatal four-way?
