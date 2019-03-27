Twitter goes beserk as Charlotte Flair wins the SmackDown Live Women's Championship

Charlotte Flair will be coming to WrestleMania with another title in tow.

In a surprise twist on the Road to WrestleMania, instead of a fatal four-way to determine Asuka's challenge at WrestleMania 35, Charlotte Flair instead challenged AND won the SmackDown Women's Championship on SmackDown.

Since the title change was so close to WrestleMania 35 and so shocking as well, everyone was caught off guard.

WWE had announced last week that Naomi, Carmella, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville would face off tonight in a fatal four-way to determine Asuka's opponent for 'Mania. Asuka had recently beaten both Rose (at Fastlane) and Deville on SmackDown last week.

It essentially negated WWE's fatal four-way announcement and it also likely meant that those four women would be left to participate in the Women's WrestleMania Battle Royal.

Sarah Schreiber interviewed Becky Lynch backstage about her winning the 'Beat the Clock' challenge last night on Raw.

Although there was only bragging rights attached to the match, Lynch said that Flair still didn't deserve to be in the match at WrestleMania as she and Rousey set the world on fire with their feud leading up to Survivor Series last November.

Before she could finish her thoughts, Flair's music hit, she waltzed out to the ring and said 'I'll show you that I deserve it' before defeating the Empress of Tomorrow.

The match itself was as good as the first match between the two at WrestleMania 34 but it leaves Asuka on the outside looking in regarding a match at 'Mania.

Now that Flair is also a champion, what exactly will happen at the Show of Shows regarding both titles? Will Flair pull double duty? Does Asuka actually get a rematch since the McMahons did away with those in the New Era?

Charlotte Flair winning the title opened up a whole new set of questions in the women's division, like what becomes of the women from the fatal four-way?

As it shocked the fans, commentators and superstars alike, here's how Twitter reacted to the huge title change.

If there is one person besides myself that I would say is the best & is number 1 👏🏽👏🏽 it would be @WWEAsuka #SDLIVE https://t.co/yJkGRv6VjR — Lana Day (@LanaWWE) March 27, 2019

#SDLive



Well now what? If Becky beats Charlotte in the Triple Threat she gets the SD Women’s Title instead? pic.twitter.com/86udVV290h — VitaminB6 (@BrettSix78) March 27, 2019

She did less to earn that title shot than the Wrestlemania one. Asuka deserves so much better. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) March 27, 2019

See if you had walked out to the ring and then back up again, none of this would have happened. This is all on you Lacey. pic.twitter.com/jXC7ziAVSk — Matthew Tremley (@swman24) March 27, 2019

Asuka is one of the best in the world!!!!!!!! — 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE) March 27, 2019

So let me get this straight Charlotte showed up on SD got handed an women’s title opportunity and Won taking away Carmella, Naomi, Mandy and Sonya’s opportunity even though she already had a title opportunity in the MAIN EVENT of Wrestlemania??? #WomensEvolutionMyAss 😂 pic.twitter.com/INiSIoqvXy — #GiveThePastWomenCredit🙌🏻❤ (@PastWomenLegacy) March 27, 2019

Charlotte walking past all the women backstage #SDLive pic.twitter.com/ruQz5V9nc1 — Alisha 🌹 (@AlishaWithFlair) March 27, 2019

THEY SCRAPPED MY FATAL 4 WAY FOR CHARLOTTE!!!! SHE GOT A MATCH ALREADY!!!! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/d22rvR6m9e — He could get all of it!! 😍🤤 (@TheBossUKNOWIis) March 27, 2019

