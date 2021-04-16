Twitter goes crazy as WWE announces the release of Samoa Joe, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce and others

It was exactly one year ago when WWE had a massive release spree, releasing several massive names from the company as part of the COVID-19 budget cuts. One year later, it's almost deja vu as WWE has once again announced some big releases.

Arguably the biggest name released by WWE so far is the former NXT Champion and two-time United States Champion, Samoa Joe. He was last seen at WrestleMania 37 this past weekend at the commentary table.

Other major releases that have been announced are that of former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Billie Kay and Peyton Royce, also known together as the IIconics. Billie Kay wrestled last weekend at WrestleMania 37, teaming up with Carmella in the Tag Team Turmoil women's tag team match on Night 1 of the PPV.

WWE has also announced the release of former women's champion and divas champion Mickie James, Kalisto, Bo Dallas, Tucker, and Wesley Blake. As of the writing of this article, there is no confirmation on whether there could be more releases coming today.

WWE has come to terms on the release of Samoa Joe, Chelsea Green, Tucker, Kalisto, Bo Dallas and Wesley Blake. We wish them all the best in all of their future endeavors.

We wish them all the best in all of their future endeavors. https://t.co/657qwu8wGc pic.twitter.com/gSSxc2JHFf — WWE (@WWE) April 15, 2021

Wrestling world's reactions to WWE's release spree

WWE's announcement of several major releases has taken the wrestling world by storm and Twitter is going crazy with fans, WWE Superstars, and other wrestling personalities reacting to the same. The reactions range from being upset, to angry, to being happy that WWE released these talents rather than keeping them contracted and not using them to their full potential.

Damn ! Why I pick up my phone ! — JTG ( JAY THA GAWD ) (@Jtg1284) June 12, 2014

I know, it’s not going to be the same 😔 https://t.co/qu88tjR9AR — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) April 15, 2021

Billie Kay was one of the funniest and most entertaining people in the roster and they released her???????? pic.twitter.com/RRTJSAskvx — Mystic™ 🗡 (@MysticPabbz) April 15, 2021

Peyton Royce and Billie Kay have both been released now by WWE.



WWE should’ve never split up the IIconics, they will smash it outside of WWE. pic.twitter.com/J5Ug1Zkp13 — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) April 15, 2021

Vince: "We're breaking up your popular tag team for no reason. Good luck getting over with the crumbs we give you!"

Billie Kay: *Gets over with the little she's given*

Vince: "Not like that" pic.twitter.com/RNjBgYFkqz — Wrestle Critic (@WrestleCritic) April 15, 2021

Billie Kay was literally one of the best things going on SD and had SO MUCH potential this ain’t right it’s just not🥺💔 bring her back @WWE pic.twitter.com/lysyEHyrix — Ashley🌈🥰 #1 Melina Fan🏆 (@MelinaQueendom_) April 15, 2021

SAMOA JOE STOOD IN A THUNDERSTORM FOR YOU AND YOU RELEASE HIM?! pic.twitter.com/bKZb97ZM6H — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) April 15, 2021

Samoa Joe was one of the best talkers WWE had, great in ring and was a convincing badass.



Should have been WWE Champion, it’s a shame to see it end like this. pic.twitter.com/sFllPyXVlz — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) April 15, 2021

How the hell did WWE not strap a rocket to Samoa Joe?! Man has got it all! pic.twitter.com/7Cn9MeABR4 — 👑Adam Goldberg👑 (@adamgoldberg28) April 15, 2021

Samoa Joe was other worldly on the mic. Not putting the Universal title on him was a huge mistake. pic.twitter.com/xuvZEK6hc9 — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPod) April 15, 2021

WWE took what Peyton Royce said seriously pic.twitter.com/kiOMhvX0tt — Mystic™ 🗡 (@MysticPabbz) April 15, 2021

How do you drop the ball on SAMOA JOE?!?!? How?! Injuries aside, what a mistake. — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) April 15, 2021

WWE acaba de despedir a Chelsea Green, Kalisto, Billie Kay, Wesley Blake, Mickie James 😭 pic.twitter.com/hIfqCYYiss — Deportes Y Luchas WWE (@DeportesYLuchas) April 15, 2021

Since Chelsea Green unfortunately got released as well, where y’all think she’ll end up?⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/ZR8DzpvuX9 — Wwe underground (@wrestlesupport) April 15, 2021

Let's not forget Bo Dallas had been sitting in catering for around 532 days only to get fired. pic.twitter.com/tMVuiKl4BI — 𝙒𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙚𝙡𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙖 (@wrestlelamia) April 15, 2021

This is a bummer. I don’t think we’ve seen someone able to connect with the crowd with limited tv time the way we have with @BillieKayWWE. And @MickieJames is a bonafide Hall Of Famer. They’ll both bring so much to the table wherever they land. https://t.co/517qP6GuNp — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) April 15, 2021

I know it sucks I was there 1 year ago today. But don’t worry keep your head up and keep moving forward. You all are so talented. https://t.co/8jS8imwWXq — HEATHXXII (@HEATHXXII) April 15, 2021

