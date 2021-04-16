Twitter goes crazy as WWE announces the release of Samoa Joe, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce and others

It was exactly one year ago when WWE had a massive release spree, releasing several massive names from the company as part of the COVID-19 budget cuts. One year later, it's almost deja vu as WWE has once again announced some big releases.
Arguably the biggest name released by WWE so far is the former NXT Champion and two-time United States Champion, Samoa Joe. He was last seen at WrestleMania 37 this past weekend at the commentary table.
Other major releases that have been announced are that of former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Billie Kay and Peyton Royce, also known together as the IIconics. Billie Kay wrestled last weekend at WrestleMania 37, teaming up with Carmella in the Tag Team Turmoil women's tag team match on Night 1 of the PPV.
WWE has also announced the release of former women's champion and divas champion Mickie James, Kalisto, Bo Dallas, Tucker, and Wesley Blake. As of the writing of this article, there is no confirmation on whether there could be more releases coming today.
WWE has come to terms on the release of Samoa Joe, Chelsea Green, Tucker, Kalisto, Bo Dallas and Wesley Blake. We wish them all the best in all of their future endeavors.
Wrestling world's reactions to WWE's release spree
WWE's announcement of several major releases has taken the wrestling world by storm and Twitter is going crazy with fans, WWE Superstars, and other wrestling personalities reacting to the same. The reactions range from being upset, to angry, to being happy that WWE released these talents rather than keeping them contracted and not using them to their full potential.
Comment down and let us know your thoughts on this massive WWE release spree. What are your favorite moments from these superstars' WWE careers and where do you think they will go next? Will we see some of them in All Elite Wrestling by the end of this year? Sound off your reactions in the comments section.