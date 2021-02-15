Twitter reacts to Adam Cole turning heel on his Undisputed Era stablemate Kyle O'Reilly and NXT Champion Finn Balor

NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day ended with a stunning surprise as Adam Cole turned heel by laying down Finn Balor and his Undisputed Era stablemate Kyle O'Reilly. In a brutal and grueling battle, Balor managed to retain his title against Pete Dunne after hitting the Coup De Grace, followed by 1916.

Post-match, when Balor was walking away with his title, he was attacked by NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. Dunne joined in on the attack, and the three heels unleashed a three-on-one on the tired champion. However, Undisputed Era's Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O'Reilly showed up and vanquished away the heel trio.

While it felt like Balor had finally aligned with the stable for good when the four of them posed together, the Superkick by Adam Cole to the champion changed the entire dynamic. O'Reilly was visibly stunned by this development and confronted Cole about his actions. However, even KOR was not spared as Cole struck him with a Superkick as well.

Another intriguing aspect of this angle was Strong having no idea how to process what happened. Though he looked torn, Cole didn't attack him and just walked away. Fans were left on a cliffhanger regarding Strong's feelings about this betrayal. Will he side with Cole or walk down the path of what's right by siding with Reilly and Balor?

Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly will most likely have a long-term, deeply-personal rivalry on NXT

After his heel turn today, fans can expect Adam Cole to explain his actions on Wednesday's NXT episode. By the looks of it, it seems like we are heading towards a long-winded feud between Cole and Reilly, something on the lines of Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano's epic rivalry in 2018.

With Cole attacking the NXT Champion as well, Balor would also be gunning to lay his hands on him sometime in the future. As fun as NXT has been in recent months, it felt a little dry due to a lack of intense rivalries. However, the developments on today's show are sure to bring a lot of eyeballs to the product and possibly even help in winning the rating war against AEW Dynamite.

That said, let's see how the Twitterati reacted to this betrayal on NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day. Do share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Nothing wrong with a little 💔💔#NXTTakeOver was incredible!!!! https://t.co/ghYOKWNsP1 — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) February 15, 2021

The Undisputed Era is dead. pic.twitter.com/ZTR9XMemZX — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 15, 2021

Adam Cole showing up on Twitch tommorow like nothing happened Tonight: pic.twitter.com/10paoUlkos — Dandy Orton (@TheShiniestDan) February 15, 2021

Adam Cole is a massive numpty #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/iCdS9t7GMu — Ross Tweddell (@RossOnRasslin) February 15, 2021

Who do I have to pay to book Adam Cole vs Kyle O’Reilly at WrestleMania? pic.twitter.com/FRP7BRhZt8 — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) February 15, 2021

So @PatMcAfeeShow was right all along about Adam Cole. #Cheers — Anthony J. Valvo (@TheMisterV) February 15, 2021

ADAM COLE JUST TURNED ON KYLE AND FINN, THE END OF UE!



I’m in shock, I can’t believe it.



#NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/Of458OxrCR — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) February 15, 2021

Adam Cole just turned on Undisputed Era. WOW. I totally did not see that happening in that way. Absolutely beautiful. Now, that is how an #NXTTakeOver is supposed to end — JDfromNY (@JDfromNY206) February 15, 2021

Ooooooooo Adam Cole and Finn Balor is next...



BUT ADAM COLE JUST DROPPED KYLE O'REILLY. STOP THE MADNESS, FELLAS!#NXTTakeOver — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) February 15, 2021

Can’t sleep. Thanks a lot Adam Cole. — RDream (@RDream22) February 15, 2021

Two people breaking up long term friendships?



ADAM COLE, BAYLEY — Tom (@TQSherwood) February 15, 2021

Adam Cole just became the biggest heel in wrestling.



Adam Cole vs Kyle O’Reilly at takeover wrestlemania weekend is going to be a god damn war! Time to run back final battle 2016. #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/OJvpy27Ce1 — 👑Adam Goldberg👑 (@adamgoldberg28) February 15, 2021

Bobby Fish is injured!

Kyle O’Reilly is out!

Roderick Strong doesn’t know what to do!

Adam Cole has had enough!



The Undisputed Era ... is GONE!! #NXTTakeOver — Christian Maracle (@MaracleMan) February 15, 2021

Adam Cole vs Kyle O’Reilly could be the next Gargano vs Ciampa if booked correctly. This is just the storyline NXT needed. #NXTTakeOver — Sean Slate (@slate_s42) February 15, 2021