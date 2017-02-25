Twitter roasts Tom Phillips for sending vulgar messages to a woman on Instagram

'Phillipe' is trending for all the wrong reasons.

WWE SmackDown Live commentator Tom Phillips has found himself embroiled in an alleged online cheating scandal. A woman named Melissa (@missythetattooedgirl) posted a sexually explicit conversation she had with the WWE commentator on Instagram, forcing him to make all of his social media accounts private.

Here is a screenshot of the conversation and a note from the woman:

“This is why I don't trust people. Without my friends, I never would've known that a high profile WWE commentator who was talking to me and wanted to get together, is engaged. I had zero idea and I couldn't be more sorry to the girl involved. You deserve better than this. Apparently, nobody is faithful anymore.”

A revelation such as this is certainly not good for Phillips, who is currently engaged. Social media, unsurprisingly, pounced on the opportunity to roast the commentator, who has been with WWE since 2012.

Here is an assortment of the best tweets that are doing the rounds:

That no good "Felipe" got caught trying to hook up with another girl, WHILE engaged to be married. Shame! #TomPhillips #WWE — #Broken Micah D (@OpenMicahNight) February 25, 2017

As his punishment, Tom Phillips will be used to make Roman look strong, bearing in mind Roman isn't on SDLive. It will still proceed. — Randy Owens (@_Kryptonite7) February 25, 2017

Y'know to whom this whole Tom Phillips sexting business wasn't a surprise to? Kevin Owens.



He knew his password... pic.twitter.com/ngBv0A0MO7 — jude kilgour (@judekilgour) February 24, 2017

guy beside tom phillips on the plane looks over to see him typing "im in my seat with a huge erection" pic.twitter.com/rA62Pypp0T — Pulse (@jamespulsecom) February 25, 2017

Dear Tom Phillips -



If your 'massive' erection lasts for that entire four hour flight, please consult a physician. — Cpman Fratomon (@Fratomon) February 25, 2017