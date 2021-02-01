Twitter Reacts to Bianca Belair winning the Women's Royal Rumble match: Becky Lynch, Triple H and others react to the historic victory

Bianca Belair emerged as the winner of the Women's Rumble match at WWE Royal Rumble 2021, in a predictable yet the right outcome. Entering at No. 3, the EST Of WWE put up an ironwoman performance.

Accumulating a total of four eliminations, including that of her rival Bayley, only Shayna Baszler and Rhea Ripley had more eliminations to their names than the EST of WWE.

Belair had a memorable moment with Naomi. The former Women's Champion, who was almost on the verge of being eliminated, used Bianca Belair's hair to hop back into the ring. It was a wonderfully thought out moment, and both the athletes executed it to perfection.

When the match got down to the final three participants, Ripley and Bianca Belair wisely teamed up together to take down Charlotte Flair, who won last year's Rumble. After successfully eliminating Flair from the match, Ripley and Belair had an incredible back and forth battle. At the end of it, The EST of WWE scored the elimination and is now on her way to WrestleMania 37.

In the post-match interview, Bianca Belair got emotional and broke down speaking about her dream of performing at the biggest stage of all, WrestleMania.

Now the EST Of WWE can choose either Sasha Banks or Asuka as her opponent at the Grandest Stage Of Them All.

Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks to possibly collide at WrestleMania 37

Considering that Sasha Banks successfully defended her SmackDown Women's Championship against Carmella earlier in the night, and Bianca Belair won the Women's Royal Rumble match, a clash between the two is imminent at WrestleMania 37.

Though Belair still has the right to choose the champion of her choice, it would come as a massive shock if she heads to RAW to challenge Asuka. A clash with Banks is being highly-anticipated by the fans, and WWE must wisely head in that direction.

Though none of these two women are heels, the clash can be built around respect and wouldn't diminish the match in any way. With more than two months to go before WrestleMania 37, Bianca Belair can embark on a short rivalry with someone else to build momentum.

That said, let's take a look at how the Twitter world reacted to Bianca Belair's historic win at Royal Rumble 2021. Do not forget to share your own opinions in the comments section below.

I’ve never been prouder even in my own wrestling career. To see Bianca Belair in a championship match at wrestlemania is awesome,Phenomenal, the EST! @BustedOpenRadio pic.twitter.com/hetOuVQ3eh — TheMarkHenry (@TheMarkHenry) February 1, 2021

Bianca Belair should win the SmackDown Women's Championship from Sasha Banks in a banger match at WrestleMania 37. I hope that's the route they go down. #RoyalRumble — Andy H. Murray (@andyhmurray) February 1, 2021

Bianca Belair .. A BLACK WOMAN is going to WrestleMania .. 😭😭😭❤❤❤ ... I'm in tears #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/ufwpWDemsO — cassxdra (@cassxdra1) February 1, 2021

Sasha vs. Bianca Belair at WrestleMania? pic.twitter.com/pLUwskAIGz — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) February 1, 2021

Bianca Belair will be John Cena level in wrestling. That’s the torch pass. Just y’all wait and see, she will be the face of the WWE. #RoyalRumble — Satta ✨🍷 (@SattaLaFleur) February 1, 2021

That after match interview with Bianca Belair made the win that much more deserving. Feel how much it meant to her. Heading to WrESTleMania. #RoyalRumble — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) February 1, 2021

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair is a WrestleMania main event and don’t believe anyone who tells you otherwise. — Danny (@dajosc11) February 1, 2021

BIANCA BELAIR! BIANCA BELAIR! BIANCA BELAIR!



Strap the rocket. Make that star. What a damn good decision.



Is she Sasha Banks bound? Ah man, WWE killed it with that Rumble and that winner. Bianca is IT! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/ZVC37ZLq08 — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) February 1, 2021

Bianca Belair rules, what a desperate fun finish — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) February 1, 2021

LFGGGGG BIANCA BELAIR WON THE ROYAL RUMBLE #RoyalRumble — The Real One (@WWEREALONE) February 1, 2021

While I’m here, thank you everyone for your birthday messages yesterday and congratulations @BiancaBelairWWE #RoyalRumble — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) February 1, 2021

All things considered.



That was an incredible Women's Royal Rumble match.



And Bianca Belair is a DAMN WORTHY WINNER



👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏#RoyalRumble — Mark (@WrestlingJebus) February 1, 2021

That was PERFECTLY BOOKED!!!



That was the BEST women's Royal Rumble Match EVER!! Congratulations to Bianca Belair! YOU DESERVE IT! #RoyalRumble — Christian Maracle (@MaracleMan) February 1, 2021

The Gargano Household is all smiles tonight!



Big fans of @BiancaBelairWWE! In the ring and out.. YOU DESERVE IT! https://t.co/thmn1LqUv2 — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) February 1, 2021

.@BiancaBelairWWE showing love to her momma and daddy choked me up. Wow. Couldn’t love her more. Next stop... #WrestleMania ! Where she belongs!!!! — Betty Phoenix (@TheBethPhoenix) February 1, 2021

Proud ... doesn’t even begin to describe the feeling I had watching @BiancaBelairWWE. From the day she walked into the #WWEPC, every #NXTTakeOver, the #RoyalRumble, and next #WrestleMania... there is no limit how bright her star can shine!!! @WWENXT pic.twitter.com/DWyxj4p1tC — Triple H (@TripleH) February 1, 2021