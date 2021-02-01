Twitter Reacts to Bianca Belair winning the Women's Royal Rumble match: Becky Lynch, Triple H and others react to the historic victory

Bianca Belair emerged as the winner of the Women's Rumble match at WWE Royal Rumble 2021, in a predictable yet the right outcome. Entering at No. 3, the EST Of WWE put up an ironwoman performance.
Accumulating a total of four eliminations, including that of her rival Bayley, only Shayna Baszler and Rhea Ripley had more eliminations to their names than the EST of WWE.
Belair had a memorable moment with Naomi. The former Women's Champion, who was almost on the verge of being eliminated, used Bianca Belair's hair to hop back into the ring. It was a wonderfully thought out moment, and both the athletes executed it to perfection.
When the match got down to the final three participants, Ripley and Bianca Belair wisely teamed up together to take down Charlotte Flair, who won last year's Rumble. After successfully eliminating Flair from the match, Ripley and Belair had an incredible back and forth battle. At the end of it, The EST of WWE scored the elimination and is now on her way to WrestleMania 37.
In the post-match interview, Bianca Belair got emotional and broke down speaking about her dream of performing at the biggest stage of all, WrestleMania.
Now the EST Of WWE can choose either Sasha Banks or Asuka as her opponent at the Grandest Stage Of Them All.
Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks to possibly collide at WrestleMania 37
Considering that Sasha Banks successfully defended her SmackDown Women's Championship against Carmella earlier in the night, and Bianca Belair won the Women's Royal Rumble match, a clash between the two is imminent at WrestleMania 37.
Though Belair still has the right to choose the champion of her choice, it would come as a massive shock if she heads to RAW to challenge Asuka. A clash with Banks is being highly-anticipated by the fans, and WWE must wisely head in that direction.
Though none of these two women are heels, the clash can be built around respect and wouldn't diminish the match in any way. With more than two months to go before WrestleMania 37, Bianca Belair can embark on a short rivalry with someone else to build momentum.
That said, let's take a look at how the Twitter world reacted to Bianca Belair's historic win at Royal Rumble 2021. Do not forget to share your own opinions in the comments section below.