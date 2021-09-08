Twitter reacts to Jeff Hardy chasing 24/7 title on RAW

Wrestling Twitter wasn't happy about Jeff Hardy chasing the 24/7 title on the latest edition of WWE RAW.
On this week's episode of RAW, Reggie successfully retained his 24/7 title against Akira Tozawa. Following the contest, a bunch of wrestlers ran towards the ring in an attempt to catch Reggie and secure the belt.
The WWE Universe was horrified beyond belief to see former WWE Champion Hardy amongst the group of wrestlers approaching the ring to attack Reggie. Hardy is a guaranteed future WWE Hall of Famer and his treatment didn't sit well with fans.
The 24/7 title has been around for over two years at this point. So far, fans have seen the schtick of a bunch of lower-card stars chasing the 24/7 Championship. No one in their wildest dreams expected Hardy to be used in such a role.
Jeff Hardy is a 3-time World Champion
Jeff Hardy has done it all in the WWE. He is a former WWE Champion and has won the world title on two occasions. Hardy has competed in memorable WrestleMania matches and is a legend when it comes to tag team wrestling.
WWE has previously angered fans for using Jeff Hardy's real-life addiction issues on TV. Hardy opened up about the same and defended the company:
"The stuff with Sheamus that's happened most recently, I knew there was a great outcome in it. I knew that bar fight was going to be cinematic and good. All the stuff building up to that match, I just knew the outcome was going to be fantastic. And it's good to face challenges like that because there's so much negativity in the world," said Jeff.
Jeff Hardy's treatment on RAW led to fans taking to Twitter and bashing WWE for the same. Check out some of the most notable reactions to the segment:
What was your immediate reaction to watching Jeff Hardy chase the 24/7 title on WWE RAW? Sound off in the comments below!
