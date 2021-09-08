Twitter reacts to Jeff Hardy chasing 24/7 title on RAW

Wrestling Twitter wasn't happy about Jeff Hardy chasing the 24/7 title on the latest edition of WWE RAW.

On this week's episode of RAW, Reggie successfully retained his 24/7 title against Akira Tozawa. Following the contest, a bunch of wrestlers ran towards the ring in an attempt to catch Reggie and secure the belt.

The WWE Universe was horrified beyond belief to see former WWE Champion Hardy amongst the group of wrestlers approaching the ring to attack Reggie. Hardy is a guaranteed future WWE Hall of Famer and his treatment didn't sit well with fans.

The 24/7 title has been around for over two years at this point. So far, fans have seen the schtick of a bunch of lower-card stars chasing the 24/7 Championship. No one in their wildest dreams expected Hardy to be used in such a role.

Jeff Hardy is a 3-time World Champion

Jeff Hardy has done it all in the WWE. He is a former WWE Champion and has won the world title on two occasions. Hardy has competed in memorable WrestleMania matches and is a legend when it comes to tag team wrestling.

WWE has previously angered fans for using Jeff Hardy's real-life addiction issues on TV. Hardy opened up about the same and defended the company:

"The stuff with Sheamus that's happened most recently, I knew there was a great outcome in it. I knew that bar fight was going to be cinematic and good. All the stuff building up to that match, I just knew the outcome was going to be fantastic. And it's good to face challenges like that because there's so much negativity in the world," said Jeff.

Jeff Hardy's treatment on RAW led to fans taking to Twitter and bashing WWE for the same. Check out some of the most notable reactions to the segment:

Jeff Hardy doesn't deserve to be treated like that, he's a hero to everyone — HellHound (@DleonFabian) September 7, 2021

I heard Jeff Hardy was chasing that 24/7 belt. I can assure you Jeff Hardy will be #AllElite in the future #AEW #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/gZwV6xhBop — unknown legend (@UClownx) September 7, 2021

Jeff Hardy is really out here chasing the 24/7 title. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/HOAYPoUnkm — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) September 7, 2021

I’ve been trying to fathom, all day, why Jeff Hardy is running around with the 24/7 guys. Is there a bigger waste of a legendary talent? I don’t think so. So much history with Hardy. He deserves MUCH BETTER creative #WWERaw — Kenny McIntosh 🏳️‍🌈 (@KennyMcITR) September 7, 2021

Did Jeff Hardy do something wrong? Why is he chasing the WWE 24/7 Title? Do they think he can have an entertaining match w Reginald or help him in the ring? He should be the one protected legacy star on the roster, like a younger Sting. #WWERaw — Jim Valley (@JimValley) September 7, 2021

Jeff hardy is a HOF and is chasing the 24/7 championship yeah I’m good on raw for a min

#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/p1VuhGjTha — (phillydrew)✊🏾🦋🖤 (@Drew7200) September 7, 2021

YA'LL REALLY GOT THE GOAT JEFF HARDY IN THE 24/7 GROUP #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/gtbo0GO2Kb — Austin Whitley (@NXT4LIFE1994) September 7, 2021

Jeff Hardy was WWE Champion and he now huntin the 24/7 title. Bruhhhhhh pic.twitter.com/XgI5DtkSdX — 𝙒𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙚𝙡𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙖 (@wrestlelamia) September 7, 2021

#WWERaw remember this JEFF HARDY not the one chasing the 24/7 title 😂 pic.twitter.com/6UQV38reiA — BLWP (@BornLeadazWP) September 7, 2021

Bruh Jeff Hardy has been demoted to going for the 24/7 championship. I’m sick — Bonafide Heat (@BonafideHeat) September 7, 2021

ain’t no way yall got Jeff Hardy going for the 24/7 title… pic.twitter.com/icSdw4hr61 — Isa 🗡 (@yrnIsaias) September 7, 2021

#JeffHardy a definate contender for the 24/7 title..... SMH. Oh let me guess "Let it play out" He deserves better. #WrestlingCommunity pic.twitter.com/W3JgHSClQw — The Closed Fist (@TheClosedFist) September 7, 2021

bro y'all really put jeff hardy in the 24/7 picture. I'm disgusted #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/Ai1JfmyIig — 👑DUKEZKING👑 (@TheDukezKing) September 7, 2021

They really had Jeff Hardy as part of the geek squad coming out trying to become 24/7 Champ.



JEFF. HARDY.



How sad is that?



For both Jeff Hardy and for #WWERaw. — Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) September 7, 2021

A profane tweet from an extremely angry Jeff Hardy fan

We need this Jeff Hardy compilation more than ever after seeing him in the 24/7 Title group last night on #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/pduLvDCrLH — Wrestling Travel (@WrestlingTravel) September 7, 2021

TELL ME I DIDNT JUST SEE THAT!



They have Jeff Hardy chasing the 24/7 Title.



NO FREAKIN WAY WTH#WWERaw — Macho T 💪 (@ItsMachoT) September 7, 2021

When you see Jeff Hardy in the group chasing the 24/7 title.#raw pic.twitter.com/uoPMH420Kp — Simpsons wrestling memes (@SimpsonsWWE) September 7, 2021

