Twitter reacts to NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day

NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day took place in the Capitol Wrestling Center, and there were some huge moments on the night. Overall, there were three titles on the line - the NXT Championship, the NXT Women's Championship, and the North American Championship.

As well as this, the finals of both Dusty Classic tournaments went ahead, with the winners of both receiving a shot at the NXT Tag Team Championship and the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

The winners of the Dusty Classic tournaments were crowned at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day, and there were three big title defenses

After weeks of matches across both NXT and 205 Live, Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai managed to defeat the team of Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon in the fast-paced opening match of Vengeance Day. The duo became the first-ever Women's Dusty Classic winners and will go on to face the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions for the title.

Also, MSK overcame Grizzled Young Veterans to win the men's Dusty Classic finale match. The NXT newcomers have come to the Black and Gold Brand and made a big impact in the short space of time that they have been performing on the show.

On the same night, Johnny Gargano defeated Kushida after an intense battle between the pair that stole the show. Later in the night, Toni Storm and Mercedes Martinez were both unsuccessful in trying to snatch away the NXT Women's Championship from Io Shirai in their Triple Threat match. However, it seems as though Shirai's rivalry with Storm is far from over.

In the main event, Finn Balor managed to retain his NXT Championship against Pete Dunne after finishing off the former NXT Tag Team Champion with a Coup de Grace followed by a 1916. Following the win, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch joined in with Dunne in delivering a post-match beatdown, only to be interrupted by the Undisputed Era, who stepped in.

In a somewhat expected twist of events, Adam Cole took both Finn Balor and his Undisputed Era teammate Kyle O'Reilly down with a pair of superkicks, and left the ring, with the two men laid out in the middle and Roderick Strong looking shocked at what he had just witnessed.

WWE Superstars and fans shared their thoughts on NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day on Twitter

Following the massive moments of the night at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day, multiple superstars and fans alike took to Twitter to share their opinions over what went down:

Congratulations ladies!!

The FIRST EVER women’s #DustyClassic winners ♥️💪👏

Well deserved!! https://t.co/2NluGH3y0m — Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) February 15, 2021

One of reason I signed with WWE is a match with him. I lost something today but gained more from tonight match. It is not a climax yet. The climax is still ahead of me !? #NXTTakeOver @WWENXT Thank you. — KUSHIDA (@KUSHIDA_0904) February 15, 2021

KUSHIDA is the man. A joy to watch. — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) February 15, 2021

A show where EVERY SINGLE MATCH felt like a main event.. I’ve not seen that before in my entire career. Gobsmacked.



The #WWENXT talent never cease to amaze me. They are the best in-ring competitors on the planet & they reside on the black & yellow brand.#NXTTakeOver @WWENXT — Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) February 15, 2021

This is a technical masterclass happening right now at #NXTTakeOver!!! #NXTChampionship #BalorvsDunne — Triple H (@TripleH) February 15, 2021

And then it somehow over delivered.

Stunning. https://t.co/irRR0IdmfW — Scroobius Pip (@Scroobiuspipyo) February 15, 2021

Nothing wrong with a little 💔💔#NXTTakeOver was incredible!!!! https://t.co/ghYOKWNsP1 — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) February 15, 2021