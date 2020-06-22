Twitter reacts to The Undertaker announcing his retirement on final chapter of The Last Ride

WWE Superstars and fans took to social media to pay tribute to one of the biggest legends of the industry!

The Undertaker announced his retirement in the final episode of The Last Ride.

The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36

The Undertaker (real name Mark Calaway) is undoubtedly one of the greatest Superstars in the history of sports entertainment. He is a man who has defied all the norms about age and astonishingly maintained kayfabe over his 30-year long career. That was until WWE Network released the docu-series 'Undertaker: The Last Ride', which let us have a close look at the man behind the gimmick and his struggles to quit the one thing he loves to do -- wrestle.

In the last episode of the series which released today, we saw him finally calling it a day on his in-ring career and elucidate how watching the docu-series has made him realize that he was being too harsh on himself for the past few years.

"I'm at a point, it's time this cowboy really rides away. There's nothing left for me to conquer or accomplish. The game has changed. It's time for new guys to come up. The time just seems right. This documentary has helped me discover that and opened my eyes to the bigger picture and not judge myself as harshly these last few years." (h/t Fightful)

Being the favorite of several generations of wrestling fans, there was a huge outpour on social media following the airing of the episode. Both WWE Superstars and fans have come together to pay tribute to one of the greatest to ever lace up a pair of wrestling boots.

WWE Universe reacts to The Undertaker's retirement

Every @WWE Superstar looks to make ‘moments.’ From the character, the performance, and non-stop dedication to craft, @Undertaker has done it for over 30 years. Excited to watch the final part of #TheLastRide on @WWENetwork. https://t.co/eE13NBZQBV — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 21, 2020

Still floored by the experience and reaction to the #BoneyardMatch at #WrestleMania.

If it was the last time @undertaker laced up his boots, I’m honored it was against me. #TheLastRide https://t.co/qzofoKEn2Q — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) June 21, 2020

Finished watching the final chapter of @undertaker - The Last Ride. What a tremendous documentary from beginning to end. It's probably the BEST documentary I've ever watched. I've been a fan of the Undertaker since 1999. I was six years old. Now 26. Thank U Taker, for everything. pic.twitter.com/xlkbWkbYhr — Thomas E. Clarke (@ThomasC94) June 21, 2020

Advertisement

No one will ever top The Undertaker's legacy.



The greatest wrestling character of all time, combined with some of the greatest feuds in WWE history.



He's a legend without compare & I feel sorry for future wrestling generations that won't get to see him live #TheLastRide pic.twitter.com/e4HG3ub99G — Wrestle Critic (@WrestleCritic) June 21, 2020

" Cowboys don't die. They ride into the sunset "



The Undertaker will never die. He's just riding into the sunset. #ThankYouforEverything #ThankYouTaker #TheLastRide pic.twitter.com/7XMTqZh9IF — Wrestling to the Mat™️ | Nathan (@WrestlingTo_) June 21, 2020

For nearly 30 years, The Undertaker has entertained us when we needed entertainment. Never went to another company. He stayed loyal to the WWE. If this is truly his last match then it was the best damn way to finish off a HoF career. #TheLastRide #thankyoutaker pic.twitter.com/gs7i3kdMjC — BIG DAWG (@ItzPHSavageWolf) June 21, 2020

The end of Chapter 5 got me.... If this is really the end of The Undertaker😔



“This time the cowboy really rides away”



Thank You Taker. Thank You Mark.



#TheLastRide pic.twitter.com/LF9rdkXwRz — TheKidOfWrestling🤘🏻 (@KidOfWrestlin) June 21, 2020

No spoilers will be found here for the final episode of The Undertaker: The Last Ride.



It’s the best piece of content #WWE has produced for the WWE Network.



A fitting, emotional, slightly surreal and tear producing finale.



Loved it @undertaker #Undertaker #TheLastRide pic.twitter.com/BKUNjr1PSo — WrestleNews365 (@365Wrestle) June 21, 2020

If this was the last time we’ll see The Undertaker wrestling, then what a way to end his amazing career.



Undertaker is an icon that won’t be replaced. Thank you taker!!#TheLastRide pic.twitter.com/t0LJ1amecV — ʜᴍᴏᴏᴅ Wʀᴇstʟɪɴɢ (@HmoodWrestling) June 21, 2020

The @undertaker has officially retired from pro wrestling. Rest In Retirement...thank you. pic.twitter.com/0Z1gWf1knl — WWE Today In History (@WWE__History) June 21, 2020

The Undertaker saying “Kobe” after shooting at a trash can has to be the best “Kobe” trash can shot of all time. #TheLastRide pic.twitter.com/TY24ArN2CU — Tim Reilly (@LifeOfTimReilly) June 21, 2020

Just finished watching Chapter 5 of Undertaker: The Last Ride.



Absolutely outstanding. The full docuseries is must-watch.



An emotional rollercoaster, but an incredible journey. pic.twitter.com/2534LugX6o — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) June 21, 2020