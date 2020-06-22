Twitter reacts to The Undertaker announcing his retirement on final chapter of The Last Ride
- WWE Superstars and fans took to social media to pay tribute to one of the biggest legends of the industry!
- The Undertaker announced his retirement in the final episode of The Last Ride.
The Undertaker (real name Mark Calaway) is undoubtedly one of the greatest Superstars in the history of sports entertainment. He is a man who has defied all the norms about age and astonishingly maintained kayfabe over his 30-year long career. That was until WWE Network released the docu-series 'Undertaker: The Last Ride', which let us have a close look at the man behind the gimmick and his struggles to quit the one thing he loves to do -- wrestle.
In the last episode of the series which released today, we saw him finally calling it a day on his in-ring career and elucidate how watching the docu-series has made him realize that he was being too harsh on himself for the past few years.
"I'm at a point, it's time this cowboy really rides away. There's nothing left for me to conquer or accomplish. The game has changed. It's time for new guys to come up. The time just seems right. This documentary has helped me discover that and opened my eyes to the bigger picture and not judge myself as harshly these last few years." (h/t Fightful)
Being the favorite of several generations of wrestling fans, there was a huge outpour on social media following the airing of the episode. Both WWE Superstars and fans have come together to pay tribute to one of the greatest to ever lace up a pair of wrestling boots.