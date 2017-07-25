Twitter reacts to a partial Shield reunion and WWE RAW
Twitterati was on fire as usual!
This week's episode of Raw from Washington DC was all about building up the SummerSlam card and WWE did so in predictable fashion.
The fatal 4-way Universal title match for SummerSlam, a reunion 3 years in the making and the introduction of new moves were just some of the things that elicited reactions among the IWC.
We begin with Kurt Angle's SummerSlam announcement and the chaos that ensued in tonight's opening segment:
Nia Jax's mind-boggling Front Flip Senton left the fans stunned and Twitter was beaming with some epic reactions:
The main event of the evening had Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins reunite for a match after 3 years and it was nostalgic to see them on the same page together again.
That wasn't all as a host of other moments garnered great reactions too: