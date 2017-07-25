Twitter reacts to a partial Shield reunion and WWE RAW

Twitterati was on fire as usual!

What's next?

This week's episode of Raw from Washington DC was all about building up the SummerSlam card and WWE did so in predictable fashion.

The fatal 4-way Universal title match for SummerSlam, a reunion 3 years in the making and the introduction of new moves were just some of the things that elicited reactions among the IWC.

We begin with Kurt Angle's SummerSlam announcement and the chaos that ensued in tonight's opening segment:

Catching up with #RAW. Amazing how things pick up approaching legacy PPVs. Terrific opening segment. #SummerSlam already hot. — KennyHerzog (@KennyHerzog) July 25, 2017

The opening segment of #RAW tonight was better than #WWEBattleground ??? — Everette Benton Jr. (@ev1233) July 25, 2017

Fatal 4 Way for the Universal Title pretty much confirmed at #SummerSlam! #RAW pic.twitter.com/eTPGhwfXKB — DeSeanROKS10 (@DeSeanROKS) July 18, 2017

Nia Jax's mind-boggling Front Flip Senton left the fans stunned and Twitter was beaming with some epic reactions:

@wwe #Raw Never thought I'd see a flip from Nia Jax ? I do like Emma pic.twitter.com/8mzJpy4SlV — Chris Chupp (@ChrisLChupp) July 25, 2017

*Nia Jax does flip on Emma*

Me : ?



*Dials 9-1-1*

911: What's your emergency?



Me: Yes I just witnessed a murder.#RAW — Ski-Mask Guey (@ChampagneFreddy) July 25, 2017

Nia Jax just did a flip to make the #205Live guys jealous. #RAW — Tennessee Revolver (@TNRevolver) July 25, 2017

Can Nia Jax also flip an ambulance please? #RAW #SuperstarShakeUp — Hisham (@heydudeimhisham) April 11, 2017

Did Nia Jax just hit a Standing Front Flip Splash...#RAW #GameChanger pic.twitter.com/Saz3RWRL2G — The New Age Insiders (@NewAgeInsiders) July 25, 2017

Nia Jax Just Hit A FLIP SENTON! #RAW pic.twitter.com/LNlDCPmSx5 — The Internets Savior (@MyAlterEgo16) July 25, 2017

All the old Wrestlers when they saw Nia Jax flip #RAW pic.twitter.com/6RYpzv0Gf2 — Ryan dw i (@RyanonWrasslin) July 25, 2017

The main event of the evening had Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins reunite for a match after 3 years and it was nostalgic to see them on the same page together again.

My heart! That side by side suicide dive by Dean and Seth! ????? #RAW #ShieldReunion — Tabby Kay (@Tabby_Kay91) July 25, 2017

DEAN AMBROSE AND SETH ROLLINS JUST HUGGED IN THE MIDDLE OF THE RING.#RAW @WWE pic.twitter.com/mFP0oXmQMB — ? (@redesignthegold) July 25, 2017

It would be awesome if Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins became Raw tag team champions #RAW #WWE — Cody Fazackerley (@Codman32897) July 25, 2017

Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose vs Sheamus and Cesaro...... SIGN ME UP!! #RAW — Zachary (@zathomas1930) July 25, 2017

That wasn't all as a host of other moments garnered great reactions too:

Did SD get anybody in return for Jason Jordan? Did Shane and Bryan just let him go work for his dad? Can anybody just change shows? — Bill Matz (@BILLadelphia1) July 25, 2017

Why is @JasonJordanJJ's finisher not the Angle Slam? Come on dude, you gotta make @RealKurtAngle proud #RAW @WWE — Arnold Kumar (@AwesomeArnoldK) July 25, 2017

he won against curt hawkins why is he so happy pic.twitter.com/tbZDsZJ96h — deathjoke (@THESONOFTHEGOD1) July 25, 2017

//Bayley vs Sasha was great. Amazing how much better those two look when you let them wrestle like they can — Xavier Woods (@XavWoodsRP) July 25, 2017