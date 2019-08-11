Twitter reacts to a wild NXT TakeOver: Toronto

Adam Cole and Johnny Gargano once again stole the show

WWE NXT TakeOver: Toronto certainly lived up to all of its expectations, as NXT hosted yet another exciting event at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

With five exciting matches featuring on the card, all Superstars certainly delivered on the big stage, one night prior to WWE's biggest event of the summer, SummerSlam.

As seen, TakeOver: Toronto featured a wild Two-out-of-Three Falls main event between current NXT Champion Adam Cole and challenger Johnny Gargano. Whereas, the likes of Shayna Baszler, Velveteen Dream, and The Street Profits all retained their respective titles on the night, as well.

The Queen of Spades defended her title successfully against the highly resilient Mia Yim. The Velveteen Dream, Pete Dunne, and Roderick Strong had a brilliant Triple Threat match, as all three men proved that they are able to compete at the very highest level. It was Dream who eventually once again retained his title.

In the first match of the night, The Street Profits and The Undisputed Era put on a clinical performance against each other with Montez Ford also paying a little tribute to The Rock during the match.

After a back-and-forth performance, Ford and Dawkins eventually retained their titles against O'Reilly and Fish, preventing the duo to make history by becoming the first-ever three-time NXT Tag Team Champions.

Elsewhere, on the card, Io Shirai and Candice LeRae also had an outstanding match against with each other. Despite a valiant effort from LeRae, it was Shirai who came out victorious. NXT sensation Matt Riddle also made a cameo appearance when he and Killian Dain had a wild brawl on the show.

The show itself was filled with memorable and insane spots and as usual, Twitter has accordingly reacted to the show. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions from NXT TakeOver: Toronto.

I can’t. Stop. Laughing.



Why did he take the security guard with him😂😭😂😭😂😭#NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/vmPNIBKzYF — R.Dream (@WWERDream) August 10, 2019

Triple H producing an #NXTTakeOver card pic.twitter.com/4aSPTVu71H — Black Announce Table (@blackannctable) August 11, 2019

Mauro Ranallo done scared the shit out of me with his voice so I’m not going to bed tonight #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/Evcy3OwvT8 — Nick Piccone (@nickpiccone) August 11, 2019

Incredible matches. Incredible night.

Athletes who gave their all for passion and pride...

Fans who were LOUD all the way ... to the end.



...and a brand ready to take on the world.



That’s how you start #SummerSlam weekend. #WeAreNXT#NXTTakeOver: Toronto — Triple H (@TripleH) August 11, 2019

@shirai_io & @CandiceLeRae I love you & cant wait to fight you all at the same time. https://t.co/tGVtWvkZNg — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) August 10, 2019

Two of my favourite wrestlers and favourite opponents had an incredible match tonight at #NXTTakeOver

To be witness to it was something special. Take a bow. Take several bows. One if the best matches I have ever seen. ⁦@CandiceLeRae⁩ ⁦@shirai_io⁩ pic.twitter.com/Hwd4blCFvN — Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) August 11, 2019

ARE YOU KIDDING ME?! What a match!!!! Absolutely BONKERS!!!



What an incredible performance by @AdamColePro and @JohnnyGargano 🙌🏼



This was on another level!!!! #NXTTakeOver — Noelle Foley (@NoelleFoley) August 11, 2019

Vince McMahon: "We aren't going to go back to our violent attitude era past"



.....Meanwhile Adam Cole & Johnny Gargano fight over a piece of barbed wire on top of a steel cage containing kendo sticks, steel chairs - before crashing through two tables.#NXTTakeover — Mark (@WrestlingJebus) August 11, 2019

Adam Cole and Johnny Gargano just gave us the closest thing to Mankind vs Undertaker inside Hell In A Cell tonight at #NXTTakeover



Holy fucking shit... — Jerry (@JDfromNY206) August 11, 2019