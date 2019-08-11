Twitter reacts to a wild NXT TakeOver: Toronto
WWE NXT TakeOver: Toronto certainly lived up to all of its expectations, as NXT hosted yet another exciting event at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.
With five exciting matches featuring on the card, all Superstars certainly delivered on the big stage, one night prior to WWE's biggest event of the summer, SummerSlam.
As seen, TakeOver: Toronto featured a wild Two-out-of-Three Falls main event between current NXT Champion Adam Cole and challenger Johnny Gargano. Whereas, the likes of Shayna Baszler, Velveteen Dream, and The Street Profits all retained their respective titles on the night, as well.
The Queen of Spades defended her title successfully against the highly resilient Mia Yim. The Velveteen Dream, Pete Dunne, and Roderick Strong had a brilliant Triple Threat match, as all three men proved that they are able to compete at the very highest level. It was Dream who eventually once again retained his title.
In the first match of the night, The Street Profits and The Undisputed Era put on a clinical performance against each other with Montez Ford also paying a little tribute to The Rock during the match.
After a back-and-forth performance, Ford and Dawkins eventually retained their titles against O'Reilly and Fish, preventing the duo to make history by becoming the first-ever three-time NXT Tag Team Champions.
Elsewhere, on the card, Io Shirai and Candice LeRae also had an outstanding match against with each other. Despite a valiant effort from LeRae, it was Shirai who came out victorious. NXT sensation Matt Riddle also made a cameo appearance when he and Killian Dain had a wild brawl on the show.
The show itself was filled with memorable and insane spots and as usual, Twitter has accordingly reacted to the show. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions from NXT TakeOver: Toronto.