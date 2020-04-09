Twitter reacts to AEW Dynamite (April 8, 2020): Cody, Tony Khan, and others comment on the show
- Showcasing some of the best Twitter reactions regarding this week's edition of AEW Dynamite.
Tonight's pre-taped episode of AEW Dynamite began with Jake 'The Snake' Roberts calling out the locker room and challenging anyone to face Lance Archer. The first match of the night was between Lance Archer and Alan Angels where Archer picked up a quick victory after hitting him with the Black Out for a pinfall win.
Next up was Britt Baker going up against Hikaru Shida. The match was tense and physical as Baker taunted her opponent constantly and Shida retaliated by strapping Baker to a barricade and then landing a suplex. After some back and forth melee, during one point in the match, Baker broke her nose which left her in a bloody mess.
The match was won by Shida, but Baker deserves credit for showing much intensity during the match and for coming off as a despicable heel.
Also, the TNT Championship Tournament started from this week's episode as Cody took on Shawn Spears in a first-round match. Cody applied the figure-four leglock on Spears and due to the pain, Spears fell flat on his back which made the referee count to three and awarded Cody with the victory. The American Nightmare advanced to the next round and will face either Darby Allin or Sammy Guevara.
This week's Dynamite had some good matches, especially the women's match and had its fair share of special moments. Now, we will take a look at some of the best reactions from the Twitterati regarding the show.