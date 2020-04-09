Twitter reacts to AEW Dynamite (April 8, 2020): Cody, Tony Khan, and others comment on the show

Showcasing some of the best Twitter reactions regarding this week's edition of AEW Dynamite.

Check out what Cody, Tony Khan, and others tweeted about this week's Dynamite.

Cody got one step closer to achieving championship gold

Tonight's pre-taped episode of AEW Dynamite began with Jake 'The Snake' Roberts calling out the locker room and challenging anyone to face Lance Archer. The first match of the night was between Lance Archer and Alan Angels where Archer picked up a quick victory after hitting him with the Black Out for a pinfall win.

Next up was Britt Baker going up against Hikaru Shida. The match was tense and physical as Baker taunted her opponent constantly and Shida retaliated by strapping Baker to a barricade and then landing a suplex. After some back and forth melee, during one point in the match, Baker broke her nose which left her in a bloody mess.

The match was won by Shida, but Baker deserves credit for showing much intensity during the match and for coming off as a despicable heel.

Also, the TNT Championship Tournament started from this week's episode as Cody took on Shawn Spears in a first-round match. Cody applied the figure-four leglock on Spears and due to the pain, Spears fell flat on his back which made the referee count to three and awarded Cody with the victory. The American Nightmare advanced to the next round and will face either Darby Allin or Sammy Guevara.

This week's Dynamite had some good matches, especially the women's match and had its fair share of special moments. Now, we will take a look at some of the best reactions from the Twitterati regarding the show.

Brodie Lee has been killing it since he left WWE to join #AEW. No matter what WWE fan boys like Ryan Satin says, AEW has done a good job with Brodie so far.#AEWDynamite — Honcho (@P1AllElite) April 9, 2020

Dude @RealBrittBaker with the blood gushing from her nose on @AEWrestling and still continuing with the match was wild. #aew 🩸 — School of Morton (@RealRickyMorton) April 9, 2020

Chris Jericho on commentary is absolutely gold 😂 is there anything this man hasn’t mastered in the pro wrestling business! 🐐🔥 #aew pic.twitter.com/jz6HMqM8ZW — ☄️ AEW (@EIiteAEW) April 9, 2020

I love how @IAmJericho just casually mentions Cody's mom slapping him in the face without missing a beat, and then goes back to color comm, before realizing what he just said and then getting mad at Cody's mom all over again.



THIS MAN IS A F'ING TREASURE. 😂😂😂#AEWDynamite — 🔥Phoenix🔥 (@PhoenixAEW) April 9, 2020

Here's a fun thing after that finish to @CodyRhodes vs. Shawn Spears, the last time I can remember somebody winning by pinfall from a Figure Four was AJ Styles defeating Dusty Rhodes in 2003. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/Z9wDtVYs7B — Garrett Kidney (@garrettkidney) April 9, 2020

Holy sh!t, am I hearing it correctly? Matt Hardy challenging Chris Jericho to a deletion match?!!!! LETS GO #AEWDynamite — The Real One (@WWEREALONE) April 9, 2020

Damn fun night! Next step, semi-finals...



(Thanks to all the fans watching and to the wonderful production crew/roster who stepped up big time! TK, Red River, Sully, Tony S, Greg W, Jim M, Denise, Chris H and many more) #aew pic.twitter.com/h54zWWTYuT — Cody (@CodyRhodes) April 9, 2020

Thank you everyone who’s been watching #AEWDynamite! Tonight’s show was fun to produce, I hope everyone at home enjoyed it! Thank you to Cody, Spears, Britt, Shida, Kenny, Nak, Trent, Chuck, Orange, Lance, Alan, Lee & Mr. Brodie, refs & #AEW team for making tonight’s show happen! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 9, 2020