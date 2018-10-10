Twitter reacts to an awesome episode of SmackDown Live (9 October 2018)
WWE SmackDown Live had an awesome show last night. There were some great matches on the show.
The show kicked off with the SmackDown Women's Championship match between Becky Lynch and Charlotte, a rematch after Super Show-Down.
They had a great match, but unfortunately both women started brawling outside the ring, which resulted in double count-out. Later on, SmackDown Live General Manager Paige announced the Last Woman Standing match between them at WWE Evolution.
Jeff Hardy also made his return to the ring after WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. He faced Samoa Joe in a qualifying match for the WWE Crown Jewel World Cup. After some back and forth action, Jeff Hardy won the match when the referee called off the match due to Joe's injury.
Miz TV was also live this week on SmackDown, and this week Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles were the guests of the show. The trio had a lot of arguments, and this resulted in a match between Shelton Benjamin and AJ Styles. AJ Styles won the match with ease.
Also on SmackDown Live, Rey Mysterio and The Undertaker's return on SmackDown's 1000th episode was hyped.
We also witnessed One Night in Milwaukee 2. Aiden English played the rest of the clip, but paused, and never wanted to resume it. Then Lana came out with the rest of the footage to prove her loyalty.
In the main event of the show, Big Show returned to the ring after a very long time, and he went one-on-one with Randy Orton to secure his place in the Crown Jewel World Cup. Big Show dominated most of the match, but he lost the match after Randy Orton hit the RKO and got the pinfall.
Here is how Twitter reacted to this interesting episode of SmackDown Live.