Twitter reacts to an awesome episode of SmackDown Live (9 October 2018)

These two had a solid main-event match

WWE SmackDown Live had an awesome show last night. There were some great matches on the show.

The show kicked off with the SmackDown Women's Championship match between Becky Lynch and Charlotte, a rematch after Super Show-Down.

They had a great match, but unfortunately both women started brawling outside the ring, which resulted in double count-out. Later on, SmackDown Live General Manager Paige announced the Last Woman Standing match between them at WWE Evolution.

Jeff Hardy also made his return to the ring after WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. He faced Samoa Joe in a qualifying match for the WWE Crown Jewel World Cup. After some back and forth action, Jeff Hardy won the match when the referee called off the match due to Joe's injury.

Miz TV was also live this week on SmackDown, and this week Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles were the guests of the show. The trio had a lot of arguments, and this resulted in a match between Shelton Benjamin and AJ Styles. AJ Styles won the match with ease.

Also on SmackDown Live, Rey Mysterio and The Undertaker's return on SmackDown's 1000th episode was hyped.

We also witnessed One Night in Milwaukee 2. Aiden English played the rest of the clip, but paused, and never wanted to resume it. Then Lana came out with the rest of the footage to prove her loyalty.

In the main event of the show, Big Show returned to the ring after a very long time, and he went one-on-one with Randy Orton to secure his place in the Crown Jewel World Cup. Big Show dominated most of the match, but he lost the match after Randy Orton hit the RKO and got the pinfall.

Here is how Twitter reacted to this interesting episode of SmackDown Live.

Orton is so good, he's looking at Big Show like "Wtf...why am *I* getting him first?" #SDLive pic.twitter.com/HJVgWUI1AW — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) October 10, 2018

DX and Brothers Of Destructions feuding like it’s ‘98 on #RAW



On #SDLive Big Show will face Randy Orton like its 2008.



Also Shows on SD because why not? 😂 pic.twitter.com/i9RKdLpCOH — The Golden Maharaja™ (@KingNj90) October 9, 2018

"When you get tired of those boring Rusev Days, treat yourself to an Aiden Night." #SDLive pic.twitter.com/w4sb3KnmVj — GIF Skull (@GIFSkull) October 10, 2018

What in seven ducks are you doing to Samoa Joe.



The Nakamura of the Fall season. #SDLive pic.twitter.com/f1tEAQP3R0 — The Golden Maharaja™ (@KingNj90) October 10, 2018

Becky vs Charlotte at Evolution in a Last Woman Standing match #SDLive pic.twitter.com/5MWOdblIzb — Kim (@kimberlasskick) October 10, 2018

Rey Mysterio vs Shinsuke Nakamura next week in a World Cup Qualifying Match?!!! 💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰 #SDLive #WWE pic.twitter.com/PVmFMrDb1E — Kyndle Nance 🤜👊🤛 (@5HIELD_) October 10, 2018

Everytime the announcers mention "World Cup" but it's full of American Superstars. #SDLive pic.twitter.com/hmJaMzSTUT — Nathan (@WWELUFC) October 10, 2018

So WWE wants us to feel sympathy for Charlotte even though she's the one who attacked Becky first after losing to her again??? #SDLive pic.twitter.com/FfnxAISIm5 — NO MORE BELLAS WWE (@NoMoreBellas) October 10, 2018

#SDLive tonight showing us once again Vince thinks wrestling fans have the memory of Goldfish pic.twitter.com/QeppqdmSdL — HEEL TEM 🎃 (@HEEL_TEM) October 10, 2018

#SDLive

"Becky is apparently injured there is a women's championship match."



Me: pic.twitter.com/AQGbJ8FQT9 — James 🔥 (@xBurningStomp) October 10, 2018