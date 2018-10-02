Twitter reacts to an exciting Monday Night Raw

The Brothers of Destruction return to action

This week's Monday Night RAW was super exciting, as WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels returned. The Big Red Machine Kane also returned this week to confront Shawn Michaels. Also, this episode had three excellent matches involving the Shield.

Last week, RAW scored the lowest number ever in terms of viewership in all its years of existence. The company needed to bounce back with a bang, and so it did this week.

It was the final episode of Monday Night Raw ahead of Super Show-Down this week and once again The Shield were running the show as they continued to build towards their match on Saturday morning.

Raw kicked off with Dean Ambrose coming out for an explanation regarding last week. Baron Corbin interrupted him a made a match between Ambrose and Braun Strowman. Strowman won the match by disqualification when Roman Reigns came out and attacked Strowman.

Acting General Manager Baron Corbin then made two huge matches. In the first match Roman Reigns faced Dolph Ziggler, and in the second match, Seth Rollins went one-on-one with Drew McIntyre.

The teases of a Dean Ambrose heel turn were present throughout as Ambrose was handed three possible matches this week on Raw and later, Ambrose stated that he could have become Intercontinental Champion if he wasn't forced to face Braun Strowman.

The old guard returned to RAW, as Shawn Michaels came to the ring to talk about his unbreakable bond with Triple H, but, the Hall of Famer's speech was cut short by two future Hall of Famers, The Undertaker and Kane, also known as The Brothers of Destruction.

The duo lived up to their moniker and not even the reunion of DX could stop them from leaving a path of destruction in their wake.

Here is how Twitter reacted to this exciting edition of Monday Night Raw:

