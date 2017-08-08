Major mistake revealed in the Last Man Standing match on Twitter

Ohh Toronto, you were awesome! It helps when the crowd is as hot as it was on this week's episode of RAW, as a usually painstaking experience of sitting through three hours of garbage becomes entertaining.

Today's was an exception, in bits and pieces as the fans were treated to a chaotic main event, a solid match between Cesaro and Dean Ambrose, an unhinged Brock Lesnar and underrated moments that added to the big picture.

Twitter, as usual, was lit and we've picked the best ones of the lot below. Enjoy!

The fans noted a stupid error on the referee's part in the Last Man Standing main event as the official stopped the count when Joe blindsided Reigns. Strowman completely down and out and nearing the ten-count!

Love how Braun was down for over 10 counts when Just Joe decided to get involved and ruin a well fight victory. #WWERaw #LastManStanding pic.twitter.com/9GOxC4Vk4I — Seth Eusebio (@ThatDamnFoxSeth) August 8, 2017

We just gonna excuse the fact Braun was on the ground for like 2 minutes #WWERaw — BoogzNFPboss (@richmoney456) August 8, 2017

#LastManStanding #WWERaw ROMAN WON THAT BECAUSE THE REFF SHOULD NOT OF STOPPED COUNTING WHEN SOMA ATTACKED ROMAN — Kristen Hiebert Jay (@KristenHiebertJ) August 8, 2017

WHY did the ref stop the 10 count on Strowman when Joe put the clutch on Reigns? It's a NO DQ match! Most puzzlin & vexin', y'all #WWERaw — Wrestlevision (@Wrestlevision) August 8, 2017

#WWERaw the ref for STROWMAN and reigns is retarded STROWMAN was out while Samoa Joe got involved STROWMAN wasnt interupted Raw sucks tonite — Jerry Nastoga (@BreakitDown123) August 8, 2017

And how can we all forget about the insane spot in which Strowmn flung an office chair into Reigns' face? Best moment of the night for me:

RT BSO "Reigns took that chair to the face like Bron took that ball to the face pic.twitter.com/FNjhHPgmSu" — Dak (@dak2zeke) August 8, 2017

if I could photoshop I'd photoshop Reigns as Matt Moore and the chair as Bud Dupree — Ham Farm (@AnthraxJones) August 8, 2017

At this very moment, Roman Reigns looked across the ring at went, "Yeah, I'm about to take an office chair to the head." #RAW pic.twitter.com/r0crbvyYSz — Jack Jorgensen (@JackJorgensen14) August 8, 2017

Braun Strowman threw a desk chair at Roman Reigns. Fucking hell they are so good together. — Mohamed (@MoeSquare) August 8, 2017

Moving onto Bayley. Toronto turned the Huggable One into the Boobable one!

@itsBayleyWWE isn't being booed, it's just with all that Tim Hortons in there mouth, it filters the sound weirdly. @WWEUniverse @WWE #RAW — Payam (@Nerduoso) August 8, 2017

Toronto booing Bayley after she announces her injury? Come on, man. I know you guys are heel country, but that's a bit much. #RAW — C.J. Harding (@Don_Rocko) August 8, 2017

That wasn't all as Brock Lesnar destroyed the Miztourage whereas the Rollins-Ambrose first bump saga continued to rage on:

Damn that was a great segment between Rollins and Ambrose. Best maybe since He turned on him #RAW — Luke Easton (@3ku1) August 8, 2017

Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins' relationship status: It's Complicated #WWE #Raw — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) August 8, 2017

I can't wait until someone makes an Ambrose and Rollins montage video set to We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together by Taylor Swift. #RAW — AlbertRotten (@AlbertRotten) August 8, 2017

#rawtoronto #WWERaw With Ambrose and Rollins going back and forth denying reuniting. Getting whiplash pic.twitter.com/QubkQlyaTd — Lindsey (@scorno1) August 8, 2017

Although, the Rollins and Ambrose stuff is really well-done storytelling. Definitely the most interesting thing on Raw, maybe in all WWE rn. — Silver (@SilverStorm100) August 8, 2017

Rollins and Ambrose basically reprising the Golden Truth courtship. #RAW — KennyHerzog (@KennyHerzog) August 8, 2017

Brock Lesnar at MizTv ...



You get a F-5 ... and you get a F-5 ... #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/dOE8AvS1xp — Subham sagar (@Vickster469) August 8, 2017

