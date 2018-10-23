×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Twitter reacts to an unbelievable Monday Night Raw (22 October 2018)

Akash Kumar
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
230   //    23 Oct 2018, 12:13 IST

One of the most heartbreaking moments of RAW
One of the most heartbreaking moments of RAW

This week's WWE Monday Night Raw was one of the most exciting and emotional episodes in recent memory.

Monday Night Raw kicked off with Roman Reigns coming out to inform the WWE Universe about his fight against Leukemia. He said that he first dealt with the disease at 22, but after 11 years, it had returned.

He relinquished his Universal Title and took a leave from the company, but he promised to be back very very soon.

Also, on this week's edition of RAW, we saw Finn Balor pin Bobby Lashley in a singles match. We also saw Ruby Riott beating up Sasha Banks in a one-on-one match.

Then, we witnessed a shocking face turn as Elias attacked Acting General Manager of RAW Baron Corbin. Baron Corbin came out to interrupt Elias, and told him to stop his performance. Elias got pissed off by this and smashed his guitar on Corbin's back.

We also saw DX return as they talked about their match against The Brothers of Destruction. The Brothers of Destruction answered them on the screen.

This week the contract was signed for the RAW Women's Championship match at WWE Evolution.

In the main event, the RAW tag team championship was on the line as Roman Reigns' Shield brothers Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins took on tag team champions Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler.

After a hard fought battle, and an interference from Braun Strowman, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins won the tag team titles.

But It was Dean Ambrose who spoiled the party as he attacked Seth Rollins. Dean Ambrose continued the beat-down, and his heel turn completely surprised everyone in the arena.

This week's Monday Night Raw will be remembered for a long time due to various surprising and unbelievable moments.

Here is how Twitter reacted.

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Shield Riott Squad Roman Reigns Dean Ambrose Twitter Reactions Leisure Reading
Akash Kumar
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Best and Worst of RAW- 22nd October, 2018
RELATED STORY
5 Last-Minute predictions for WWE Raw (15 October 2018)
RELATED STORY
5 possibilities for the Go Home Episode of Monday Night...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Two matches announced for Monday Night Raw
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of RAW- 30th July, 2018
RELATED STORY
5 Superstars to watch out for at Super Show-Down
RELATED STORY
What WWE Super Show-Down might create for Hell In A Cell?
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of RAW - 2 July, 2018
RELATED STORY
Monday Night Raw Recap (6th August 2018)
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Brie Bella reacts for causing apparent injury...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us