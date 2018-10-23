Twitter reacts to an unbelievable Monday Night Raw (22 October 2018)

One of the most heartbreaking moments of RAW

This week's WWE Monday Night Raw was one of the most exciting and emotional episodes in recent memory.

Monday Night Raw kicked off with Roman Reigns coming out to inform the WWE Universe about his fight against Leukemia. He said that he first dealt with the disease at 22, but after 11 years, it had returned.

He relinquished his Universal Title and took a leave from the company, but he promised to be back very very soon.

Also, on this week's edition of RAW, we saw Finn Balor pin Bobby Lashley in a singles match. We also saw Ruby Riott beating up Sasha Banks in a one-on-one match.

Then, we witnessed a shocking face turn as Elias attacked Acting General Manager of RAW Baron Corbin. Baron Corbin came out to interrupt Elias, and told him to stop his performance. Elias got pissed off by this and smashed his guitar on Corbin's back.

We also saw DX return as they talked about their match against The Brothers of Destruction. The Brothers of Destruction answered them on the screen.

This week the contract was signed for the RAW Women's Championship match at WWE Evolution.

In the main event, the RAW tag team championship was on the line as Roman Reigns' Shield brothers Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins took on tag team champions Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler.

After a hard fought battle, and an interference from Braun Strowman, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins won the tag team titles.

But It was Dean Ambrose who spoiled the party as he attacked Seth Rollins. Dean Ambrose continued the beat-down, and his heel turn completely surprised everyone in the arena.

This week's Monday Night Raw will be remembered for a long time due to various surprising and unbelievable moments.

Here is how Twitter reacted.

Me this whole Raw pic.twitter.com/72xTnxmcH6 — Roman Reigns Love Bot (@heeIroman) October 23, 2018

me after raw tonight pic.twitter.com/eMO728NUJs — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) October 23, 2018

#RAW



My reaction to Dean Ambrose turning on Seth Rollins RIGHT AFTER SETH BECAME A DUAL CHAMP AGAIN: pic.twitter.com/94AZhCLwnK — James 🔥 (@xBurningStomp) October 23, 2018

Of all the nights, Dean Ambrose turns heel #raw pic.twitter.com/N1o8egvYFO — tommy1287 (@wehaveagronk) October 23, 2018

that whole episode was an emotional rollercoaster..



good lord... #RAW pic.twitter.com/VdKUYDeKUW — John Williamson (@JohnThaBizzle) October 23, 2018

But how are they going to defend the titles... #RAW pic.twitter.com/Od8slio9xf — kate monster! (@makeitloud) October 23, 2018

When Roman reigns returns and sees the shield #RAW pic.twitter.com/i6X9OgDDp8 — AngelOfDeath (@UltraInstinct89) October 23, 2018

"Corbin is just mad that Elias isn't playing covers of Nickleback." ~ @ReneeYoungWWE pic.twitter.com/CaY4vtF74K — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) October 23, 2018