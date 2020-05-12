The Man will be away for a while

In what was a mega announcement, Becky Lynch said that she is pregnant and will be leaving WWE for a while. The Man also revealed that yesterday's Women's Money In The Bank match was actually for the RAW Women's Championship.

Becky Lynch would then pass the title to Women's MITB briefcase winner, Asuka and leave WWE to start a new journey of motherhood. The Man is engaged to Seth Rollins and they are all set to welcome a new member into their family.

The former RAW Women's Champion has been on a tear ever since beating Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 35. The Man won the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships on that night. She would defeat all challenges put in front of her and The Man held on to the RAW Women's Championship for more than a year. In her last title defense, Becky Lynch defeated Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36 in what was supposedly her toughest test to date.

The Man has accomplished a lot over the past few years and was the No.1 draft pick for RAW as well. She won the Women's Royal Rumble as well.

Social media has been abuzz with wishes pouring in for The Man. Let's have a look at some of the best responses to Becky Lynch's announcement.

Congrats to the mommy to be @BeckyLynchWWE!!! #WWERaw — Charly Caruso // Arnolt (@CharlyOnTV) May 12, 2020

Huge huge huge congrats to @BeckyLynchWWE and @WWERollins beyond excited for you guys ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) May 12, 2020

All my best to @BeckyLynchWWE and @WWERollins! Parenthood is everything! Best part of my life. — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) May 12, 2020

The biggest congrats to @BeckyLynchWWE!!! What a run she’s having!!! Breaking All-Time @WWE #Raw Championship Records, having an awesome scene on the @SHO_Billions premiere, and now, MOM TO BE!!!! A belated Happy Mother’s Day to you! INCREDIBLE! — Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) May 12, 2020

Omgggggg Congrats to Becky and Seth !!! 👶 💕 pic.twitter.com/R41F0mU2SG — Those Wrestling Girls (@TWrestlingGirls) May 12, 2020

Congratulations Becky and Seth.



But also congratulations Asuka, she is the NEW Women's Champion, and now all is right in the world...



Me celebrating at home right now:#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/VdI9JF0Bky — CONNER🇨🇦 (@vancityconner) May 12, 2020

Wow!!! Goosebumps!!! Welcome to the Mommy Club!! It’s a great club to be apart of!! You’ll be an amazing mother like you were a Champ. Xxoo -Brie https://t.co/DTYvZzPwtY — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) May 12, 2020

What theeeee CONGRATS TO @BeckyLynchWWE and @WWERollins on the announcement today!!! Wow. Segment gave me chills on raw. You’re gonna be great parents! And congrats to @WWEAsuka on becoming in the champ 👏🏻👏🏻❤️🔥 — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) May 12, 2020