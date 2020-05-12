Twitter Reacts to Becky Lynch's announcement: Bella Twins, Paige and others comment
- Becky Lynch made the announcement that she is pregnant tonight on RAW.
- The Man is going to be away from WWE for a while and crowned Asuka as the new champ.
In what was a mega announcement, Becky Lynch said that she is pregnant and will be leaving WWE for a while. The Man also revealed that yesterday's Women's Money In The Bank match was actually for the RAW Women's Championship.
Becky Lynch would then pass the title to Women's MITB briefcase winner, Asuka and leave WWE to start a new journey of motherhood. The Man is engaged to Seth Rollins and they are all set to welcome a new member into their family.
The former RAW Women's Champion has been on a tear ever since beating Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 35. The Man won the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships on that night. She would defeat all challenges put in front of her and The Man held on to the RAW Women's Championship for more than a year. In her last title defense, Becky Lynch defeated Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36 in what was supposedly her toughest test to date.
The Man has accomplished a lot over the past few years and was the No.1 draft pick for RAW as well. She won the Women's Royal Rumble as well.
