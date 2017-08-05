Twitter reacts to Eva Marie's WWE release, don't miss Rusev's hilarious tweet

Twitter was lit!

Trademark Machka burn!

And it finally happened! Eva Maire is no longer a WWE Superstar as Miss All Red Everything announced on Twitter and Instagram that she has officially parted ways with the company.

Sadly for Eva, everyone is elated about never seeing her competing again inside a WWE ring or any ring for that matter. It was a field day for the fans on Twitter, more so a celebration of sorts.

On that note, sit back and enjoy the roast:

We'll put it out there. Rusev is the most entertaining WWE Superstar on Twitter. Not convinced yet? Check out the Bulgarian Brute's reaction to Marie's release:

Hate to see legends retire ! — Rusev (@RusevBUL) August 4, 2017

No Rusev, you are the real legend here.

Moving on. The fans, as mentioned above, are so glad that the star is no longer in the company.

Eva Marie got hired for reality tv, hooked up with the Rock's ex wife to manage her, and strolled back out. You have to respect it. pic.twitter.com/NmHxxsXrD8 — kate. (@makeitloud) August 4, 2017

Eva Marie did THAT, a true scammer!

She did literally nothing and still got them coins, so inspiring. pic.twitter.com/WAzobOC5vm — Heather ♡ (@sashasflaair) August 4, 2017

Eva Marie has officially left the WWE.

That's it, WrestleMania is cancelled. #Kayfabe — WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) August 4, 2017

Eva Marie is gone from WWE. I'll leave this here to show you my excitement #GetOffMyTV and STAY OFF MY TV pic.twitter.com/X2vhZXry1l — Jerry ???? (@JDfromNY206) August 4, 2017

"Eva marie officially announces she's done with wwe"

Do I care? pic.twitter.com/9VsEfRc8aR — willie ???? (@HeelBalor) August 4, 2017

Now that Eva Marie is gone this dream match will never happen ???????? pic.twitter.com/vL2hPyQgtc — ????ジェームズ???? (@SashaBanks3x) August 4, 2017

#OnThisDay in 2016.



Eva Marie was "injured" before her match with Becky Lynch began.



Still waiting for that Eva Marie debut... #SDLive pic.twitter.com/eqzDvGObMG — ScreenCritics (WWE) (@WWECritics) August 2, 2017

Plot twist: Eva Marie left WWE so she can take over the indies, hone her craft, get big in Japan + return to WWE as the greatest of all time — Hairy Wrestling Fan (@hairywrestling) August 4, 2017

Honestly this alone was worth keeping Eva Marie for 4 years pic.twitter.com/I8ulMgwFin — FreeTHG (@free_thg) August 4, 2017

That Eva Marie release announcement is probably in their saved drafts. pic.twitter.com/jQHAvwyk6U — MilyStar ******1/4 (@DayDreamThis) May 11, 2017

With the recent release of Eva Marie, has anyone checked in on @WWEGraves to make sure he's ok? — Your ol buddy Ryan (@TheSMUSpaz) August 4, 2017

most of wrestling twitter upon learning of Eva Marie's release pic.twitter.com/oJS7tvSf3T — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) August 4, 2017

All the trolling aside, one of the most, if not the most despised female wrestler in WWE history had her fans tweeting their support and best wished for her future.

Go be the female rock in Hollywood then Eva. Gonna miss seeing you in the ring, but I'm excited to see you on the big screen in Hollywood. — NICK WOODSON (@nickwoodson21) August 4, 2017

You are leaving WWE undefeated on the main roster.



That's hall of fame worthy.



Gonna miss you. pic.twitter.com/6LPbGCRjJA — Jose Ortiz (@Yoyoyojoeyo) August 4, 2017

Real talk: Eva Marie seems like a very sweet person and I hope she's able to move on to something she truly loves. — Ashly (@newageamazon) August 4, 2017

It's sad that we will never get to see her much hyped in-ring SmackDown debut! What.A.Shame! But hey, never say never they say in pro wrestling.

What if Eva Marie turns out to be the female Rock and makes a SHOCKING return sometime in the future?!?!

All jokes aside, we at Sportskeeda wish the gorgeous superstar all the best for her future endeavours and hope she makes it big in Hollywood.