Twitter reacts to Eva Marie's WWE release, don't miss Rusev's hilarious tweet
Twitter was lit!
And it finally happened! Eva Maire is no longer a WWE Superstar as Miss All Red Everything announced on Twitter and Instagram that she has officially parted ways with the company.
Sadly for Eva, everyone is elated about never seeing her competing again inside a WWE ring or any ring for that matter. It was a field day for the fans on Twitter, more so a celebration of sorts.
On that note, sit back and enjoy the roast:
We'll put it out there. Rusev is the most entertaining WWE Superstar on Twitter. Not convinced yet? Check out the Bulgarian Brute's reaction to Marie's release:
No Rusev, you are the real legend here.
Moving on. The fans, as mentioned above, are so glad that the star is no longer in the company.
All the trolling aside, one of the most, if not the most despised female wrestler in WWE history had her fans tweeting their support and best wished for her future.
It's sad that we will never get to see her much hyped in-ring SmackDown debut! What.A.Shame! But hey, never say never they say in pro wrestling.
What if Eva Marie turns out to be the female Rock and makes a SHOCKING return sometime in the future?!?!
All jokes aside, we at Sportskeeda wish the gorgeous superstar all the best for her future endeavours and hope she makes it big in Hollywood.