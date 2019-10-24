Twitter reacts to Finn Balor turning heel on WWE NXT (October 23, 2019): Shawn Michaels, Matt Riddle, Alexa Bliss, and others comment

Shubham Roy FOLLOW ANALYST News 561 // 24 Oct 2019, 09:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Finn Balor stands over Johnny Gargano after taking him out with the 1916 on the ramp.

Finn Balor made his return to WWE television on the October 2, 2019 episode of WWE NXT after being absent for nearly two months. He made his return by interrupting Adam Cole's celebration just after the latter had successfully retained his NXT Championship in a match against Matt Riddle. Balor took a mic and announced that he was officially back in NXT.

Balor's return to NXT took the WWE Universe by surprise. Little did they know that more surprises were in store for them on tonight's episode of The Black and Gold Brand. After some vignettes were shown over the past few weeks which chronicled Balor's success journey from NXT to the main roster, he also cut a promo in which he stated that he would make his return soon.

The Extraordinary Man who can do Extraordinary Things made an appearance on tonight's episode of NXT where he came out to seemingly assist Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano, with the duo wanting to fend off The Undisputed Era from ganging up on Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic after Roderick Strong retained his NXT North American Championship against both of them in a Triple Threat match.

However, Balor shocked everyone by attacking Gargano with an overhead kick and watched as The Undisputed Era took out Ciampa. He then drove Gargano through the barricade with a running front drop kick and then knocked him out cold with the 1916 DDT on the steel ramp. The Demon King, however, made no signs which could suggest that he might join The Undisputed Era, but the faction along with Adam Cole looked on at Balor with joy from inside the ring and showed their appreciation by making their signature UE hand-sign.

This sudden change in Balor's character has left the WWE Universe along with most of the Superstars in WWE in a state of shock. Here are some of the best reactions that have been tweeted out by Superstars and members of the WWE Universe -

I’m back — Finn Bálor forEVERYone (@FinnBalor) October 24, 2019

Advertisement

Well that’s one way to return to #WWENXT. @FinnBalor — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) October 24, 2019

Bayley, Sasha, and Balor all turning heel in the same year pic.twitter.com/dROj7Cfecl — adan (3-3) (@lokibucky3) October 24, 2019

What took you so long, Prince..? https://t.co/zkpNM4eEb9 — Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE) October 24, 2019

The enemy of my enemy... https://t.co/evlUQ8mREv — Devil's Blood (@WWEAleister) October 24, 2019