Twitter reacts to Keith Lee's WWE NXT title win

Keith Lee won the NXT North American Championship and Twitter had opinions on it

Keith Lee fought Roderick Strong in an intense match to close out tonight's NXT episode - and won the NXT North American Championship in the process.

It's Lee's first title on any WWE brand - pretty exciting for a performer who was rejected by the company three times. Lee has been riding high as of late, not only appearing in War Games this past November, but also being one of the last two men in the NXT vs Raw vs SmackDown elimination match, eventually taking the pin from Roman Reigns, but not before putting up a fantastic performance.

As usual, Twitter erupted with reactions almost immediately. Here's a look at just some of them.

Lee's friend/rival, Dominik Dijakovic was one of the first to offer his congratulations.

Congratulations Keith.



You deserve it. https://t.co/ifnncaq8QG — Dominik Dijakovic (@DijakovicWWE) January 23, 2020

Sean Rapp of Fightful was right to the point.

Keith Lee is the NXT North American Champion!! — Sean Ross Sapp of Youtube.com/Fightful (@SeanRossSapp) January 23, 2020

Sports Illustrated was quick to celebrate, as well.

New champ! Keith Lee defeats Roderick Strong to win the North American title and wrest one of the belts from the Undisputed Era’s hands pic.twitter.com/k0c7dSmZvs — SI Wrestling (@SI_wrestling) January 23, 2020

NXT manager and colleague of Lee, Malcom Bivens:

I’m really glad I’ve never said a bad word about Keith Lee. I knew he could do it. — Malcolm Bivens (@Malcolmvelli) January 23, 2020

@King_ofSports is clearly happy for the new champ, but now is looking towards the future - four days into the future.

I wanna see Keith Lee eliminate Brock — Rich (@King_OfSports) January 23, 2020

@Holtarna, on the other hand, has other ideas.

how fast does Brock eliminate Keith Lee on Sunday — Holt (@Holtarna) January 23, 2020

It's not certain if Lee will make an appearance in the Rumble match - in fact, no NXT Superstars are confirmed to take their shot at a main event match at WrestleMania.

However, for the last few years, there's been a handful of the Yellow Brand's stars in the match and, with the wave of interest Lee has been riding on - including this title win - there's a good chance he'll draw a number and show up.

He's also not on the Worlds Collide card for Saturday, so if he's spotted in Houston this weekend, it's an even better indication that the Royal Rumble crowd will get to bask in his glory.