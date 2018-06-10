Twitter reacts to Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks' historic title wins at Dominion 6.9
Find out what the social media sites has to say regarding this year's amazing Dominion PPV.
New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Dominion 6.9 pay-per-view will arguably go down as one of the most memorable wrestling shows of all time, thanks to the several shocks and surprises that we witnessed throughout an astonishing night in Osaka, Japan.
Dominion 6.9 saw the crowning of five new Champions in NJPW, with the inclusion of Chris Jericho’s shocking IWGP IC Title win and Kenny Omega’s historic IWGP Heavyweight Championship win as well, which will definitely go down as one of the most talked-about Championships wins in recent history.
Omega, along with his best friends Matt and Nick Jackson, were all victorious at Dominion, with the latter winning the IWGP Heavyweight Championship for the first time in their decorated career and following the aftermath of Dominion 6.9.
Several top wrestlers from around the globe took it to the social media in order to praise and send their congratulatory messages to Omega and The Young Bucks.