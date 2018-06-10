Twitter reacts to Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks' historic title wins at Dominion 6.9

Find out what the social media sites has to say regarding this year's amazing Dominion PPV.

The Golden Elite

New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Dominion 6.9 pay-per-view will arguably go down as one of the most memorable wrestling shows of all time, thanks to the several shocks and surprises that we witnessed throughout an astonishing night in Osaka, Japan.

Dominion 6.9 saw the crowning of five new Champions in NJPW, with the inclusion of Chris Jericho’s shocking IWGP IC Title win and Kenny Omega’s historic IWGP Heavyweight Championship win as well, which will definitely go down as one of the most talked-about Championships wins in recent history.

Omega, along with his best friends Matt and Nick Jackson, were all victorious at Dominion, with the latter winning the IWGP Heavyweight Championship for the first time in their decorated career and following the aftermath of Dominion 6.9.

Several top wrestlers from around the globe took it to the social media in order to praise and send their congratulatory messages to Omega and The Young Bucks.

Nothing beats seeing friends succeed knowing all the hard work they’ve put in. Congratulations @KennyOmegamanX, @MattJackson13 & @NickJacksonYB. You guys are the best in the world. — Joey Ryan (@JoeyRyanOnline) June 9, 2018

Truly the best, congrats Kenny! — Tanga Loa (@TangaloaNJPW) June 9, 2018

Congratulations to @KennyOmegamanX @NickJacksonYB @MattJackson13 on tonight. Superior talent, creativity and love for the business can’t be held down. Miss you guys 😘 — Cody Hall (@Cody_Hall1) June 9, 2018

Thank you baby! — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) June 9, 2018

What a run!!! — Colt Cabana (@ColtCabana) June 9, 2018

Congratulations!!😃 — Martin Kirby (@MKirbyProEgo) June 9, 2018

Congrats! — EVIL UNO (@EvilUno) June 9, 2018

Congratulations 🎊 — Justin Credible (@PJPOLACO) June 9, 2018

ついに…

ケニー本当におめでとう

今までやってきたことが結果になった。

人種も国も関係ない。

本当に嬉しい。



あとは自分がやるだけ！

やらないといけない！約束。 — 飯伏 幸太 (@ibushi_kota) June 9, 2018

you know who beat Kenny Omega, tho pic.twitter.com/NjlmkjhkhT — David Bixenspan (@davidbix) June 9, 2018

Congrats to the Greatest Tag Team EVER and New IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions 🙌🏽🎉🎊 https://t.co/FyZUj1Iakp — Flip Gordon (@TheFlipGordon) June 9, 2018

I didn't want it to end... #njdominion — Kevin Kelly (@realkevinkelly) June 9, 2018

SCU! — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) June 9, 2018

❤️❤️ — The Young Bucks (@NickJacksonYB) June 9, 2018

NJPW Dominion was a prime example of Pro Wrestlers understanding who they are and what pro wrestling is, better than any writer ever could.



Sometimes you just gotta let the artists be artists. — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) June 9, 2018