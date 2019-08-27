Twitter reacts to Monday Night RAW (26th August 2019)

Braun Strowman stood tall to end this week's Raw

The 26th August edition of Monday Night RAW featured two King of the Ring first-round qualifying matches, the return match of Sasha Banks, the biggest tag team turmoil in WWE history, and the main event of the evening showcased AJ Styles defending his United States Championship against Braun Strowman in a rematch from last week's episode of Raw.

The show started off with a segment featuring Sasha Banks, as The Boss quickly ignited a brawl against Natalya. We quickly shifted focus towards the first match of the evening as Ricochet defeated Drew McIntyre in a first-round KOTR qualifying match.

For the second match of the night, The Miz and Baron Corbin squared off in another KOTR qualifying bout, as the latter defeated The A-Lister in a comprehensive fashion to secure a match in the next round against Cedric Alexander.

SmackDown Women's Champion, Bayley also made a special appearance on the show, as she defeated one half of the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions in the form of Nikki Cross. Whereas, Bayley's former tag team partner Sasha Banks also marked her in-ring return with a submission win over Natalya.

The biggest tag team turmoil in WWE history featured eight teams as The O.C. (Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows), The Viking Raiders, The B-Team, The Revival, Lucha House Party, Heavy Machinery, The Major Brothers, and the newly formed duo of Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler battled it out for a shot at the Raw Tag Team Championship at the upcoming Clash of Champions pay-per-view.

Much to everyone's surprise, the newly formed team of Roode and Ziggler won the match and earned themselves a shot at the Raw Tag Team Champions, Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman.

Cedric Alexander, prior to his match against Baron Corbin, defeated Cesaro in a barnburner of a contest. Whereas, in the main event, Braun Strowman suffered a bizarre DQ loss to A.J. Styles, as The Monster Among Men failed to win the US Title.

Overall, WWE managed to treat the fans with a solid episode of Raw and here are some of the best Twitter reacts from the evening:

Sasha Banks has no time for your tears #Raw pic.twitter.com/9pwQXwXzyk — WWE Critic (@WWECritics) August 27, 2019

There goes 75% of people’s brackets lol including mine congrats to Ricochet! #raw pic.twitter.com/CJYFG0rXyx — Mr. Exxtra (@MrExxtra) August 27, 2019

Every time i watch Ricochet, you just kinda know he’s gonna win a Royal Rumble one day and it’s gonna be awesome — Kazeem Famuyide 🍎 (@RealLifeKaz) August 27, 2019

Goodbye Miz. His babyface act has grown stale and is completely uninteresting. I am not a Baron Corbin guy but this was the right result #KingOfTheRing #Raw — Jerry (@JDfromNY206) August 27, 2019

Robert Roode: “This Tag Team didn’t come together on a “whim” Sarah...



Yes it did Robert. Yes it did #Raw — Jerry (@JDfromNY206) August 27, 2019

“4 months I’ve been gone. Out of sight, minding my own business, not talking to anybody. Yet all I hear is Sasha Banks, Sasha Banks, Sasha Banks, Sasha Banks..” #RAW pic.twitter.com/T3hK2nblQr — magaly (@BAYLEYSBALOR) August 27, 2019

every second Evil Sasha Banks exists is a reminder of how much time WWE wasted the past three years — Brandon Stroud (@MrBrandonStroud) August 27, 2019

Fantastic match between Ricochet & Drew McIntyre!



Drew looked like a monster & Ricochet looked like a true plucky underdog.



Really good stuff by both!



🔥🔥🔥🔥#RAW — Mark (@WrestlingJebus) August 27, 2019