Twitter reacts to Monday Night RAW (2nd September 2019)

Bayley has stunned the entire WWE Universe with her heel turn

The 2nd September edition of Monday Night RAW once again featured two qualifying King of the Ring matches, the return of Rey Mysterio, Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House, and also witnessed a shocking heel turn from Bayley.

The show started off with a contract signing between Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman prior to their Universal Championship match at Clash of Champions, however, the two men were interrupted by The O.C. This led to a tag team match between the current RAW Tag Team Champions and Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows, which was won by the pairing of Rollins and Strowman.

The two KOTR Qualifying Matches featured an outstanding bout between Baron Corbin and Cedric Alexander, who prior to the match was attacked by The O.C backstage and eventually ended up losing Corbin. On the other hand, Ricochet and Samoa Joe ended their match with a double pinfall finish which has now led to a Triple Threat Match between the two and Baron Corbin for next week.

Cesaro, following his amazing performance at NXT UK: TakeOver against Ilja Dragunov, faced and lost to The Miz, ahead of his Intercontinental Championship at Clash of Champions against Shinsuke Nakamura.

Bray Wyatt and The Firefly Fun House also made its return to RAW, as the former WWE Champion sent a message to Rollins and Strowman and teased a potential appearance at Hell in a Cell.

In the final match of the evening, Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch and SmackDown Live Women's Champion Bayley teamed up to face the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.

The match ended with Sasha Banks interrupting the match and attacking Becky Lynch. Banks' former tag team partner Bayley, much to everyone's shock, started attacking The Man with a steel chair to bring an end to the show.

That being said, here are some of the best Twitter reactions following tonight's RAW:

Let the boy watch!!!! — 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE) September 3, 2019

Everything Bray Wyatt is so so good. This is next level. #RAW pic.twitter.com/eDXaPdzc88 — Sam Roberts (@notsam) September 3, 2019

Everyone when Bayley destroyed Becky Lynch with the chair... #WWE #RAW



pic.twitter.com/H2zuvjIhyt — Get The Tables (@GetDaTables) September 3, 2019

Head up @CedricAlexander — ALI / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) September 3, 2019

And thats the “bass” I’ve been talkin about. Good turn. Good ending to #Raw



Talk tomorrow on @BustedOpenRadio — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) September 3, 2019

NC’s @CedricAlexander & @BaronCorbinWWE just had a helluva battle on #RAW in the #KOTR tournament. Great stuff from both! — The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) September 3, 2019