Twitter reacts to NXT TakeOver: Portland (February 16, 2020): Triple H, Rhea Ripley, Keith Lee, and others comment on the show

What a shocking turn of events!

Sunday's NXT TakeOver: Portland opened up with the NXT North American Champion Keith Lee defending his title in a match against Dominik Dijakovic. Both big men tore the house down with neither of them willing to lose their ground. After kicking out at two more than once, Lee finally managed to put away Dijakovic with the Big Bang Catastrophe to retain his title.

After the match, Lee helped Dijakovic to get back to his feet and the two embraced in the middle of the ring as a show of respect with loud cheers from the NXT Universe.

Up next was the much anticipated Street Fight match between Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai. Both Nox and Kai put each other through unimaginable punishment. When it looked like that Nox was going to pick up the win, Raquel Gonzalez came out of nowhere to interfere in the match and helped Kai to pick up the victory. However, it was evident through Kai's facial expressions that she had no idea as to why Gonzalez helped her.

Johnny Gargano then took on Finn Balor in a grudge match. Both Superstars put on a clinic and Balor defeated Gargano after hitting him with the 1916 DDT. After that, we got to witness the NXT Women's Championship match where Rhea Ripley successfully retained the title over Bianca Belair.

Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne who won this year's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic took on Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish of The Undisputed Era for the NXT tag team championship. Following an insane match, The BroserWeights defeated the UE to become the new NXT tag team champions.

The main event of the match saw Adam Cole defending his NXT Championship against Tommaso Ciampa in what was possibly the best match of the night and one of the best matches of this year till now. Even though Ciampa tried his best and managed to fend off The Undisputed Era, his hopes of reclaiming the title were shattered when Johnny Gargano shocked the NXT Universe by attacking The Blackheart.

As always, this was another great TakeOver from the Black and Gold brand and now we will take a looks at some of the best tweets highlighting the moments from the event.

Poppy rocking some Jushin Liger shoulder gimmicks#NXTTakeOverPortland — MA92 (@MandrewsJunior) February 17, 2020

Made me Feast My Eyes....and then challenged my limits. #Respect



You are also quite a rare specimen. https://t.co/39sp72hp1V — Prestigious Lee (@RealKeithLee) February 17, 2020

Advertisement

.@JohnnyGargano and @FinnBalor lived up to all expectations! Killer match between two wrestlers at the top of their game. #NXTTakeOverPortland — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) February 17, 2020

Johnny Gargano just turned Heel and cost Tommaso Ciampa the NXT Championship I am shocked #NXTTakeOverPortland pic.twitter.com/RId2kD3E7l — Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Mckenzieas93) February 17, 2020

Cathy Kelley receives a final farewell from Triple H and The Undisputed Era following #NXTTakeOver. #WWE #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/fk6FqGcXyv — nick no-hearts (@FearlessRiOT) February 17, 2020