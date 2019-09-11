Twitter reacts to SmackDown Live (10th September 2019)

Chad Gable was the MVP of the night

The 10th September edition of SmackDown Live took place at the Madison Square Garden, as WWE made headlines for a second night in a row in New York City. The show started off with the return of The Undertaker, who was interrupted by Sami Zayn but eventually got choke slammed by The Deadman.

Moving on, our first match of the night featured The Miz defeating Andrade, with Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura on commentary. Following The A-Lister's win, however, Nakamura attacked his Clash of Champions opponent ahead of their title match this weekend.

Next up, the WWE Universe had the chance to witness God's Greatest Creation in action, as Mandy Rose went one-on-one with one half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Nikki Cross. Cross, despite being humiliated by Rose prior to the match, pulled off a shocking win as her and Alexa Bliss prepare to defend the Women's Tag Team Titles against Fire & Desire at Clash of Champions.

With Heavy Machinery defeating a pair of Enhancement Talent, the WWE Universe then had the chance to witness a wild brawl between Roman Reigns and Erick Rowan ahead of their No DQ match at Clash of Champions.

The second women's match of the night featured a SummerSlam rematch with Bayley beating Ember Moon in a relatively short match, with Charlotte Flair watching on from the announce table. Followed by this, we had another brawl between Kofi Kingston and Randy Orton with the former putting The Viper through a table prior to their WWE Championship match at CoC.

The final match of the night, saw Chad Gable defeating The Best in the World, Shane McMahon in a 2-out-of-3 falls match with Kevin Owens serving as the special guest referee for the match. With Gable eventually proceeding to the finals of the KOTR and booking his place in a match against Baron Corbin, McMahon ended up firing Owens due to his decisions as the referee of the match.

That feelin’ when the Undertaker’s bell tolls pic.twitter.com/pKtvj0zMiD — Tweets About RAW (@tweetsaboutraw) September 11, 2019

"I'm asking you respectfully to leave this ring" - Sami Zayn



Undertaker:#SDLive pic.twitter.com/Av9HLSJ1hB — Jake 👀 (@InactiveJake) September 11, 2019

Let's hope that fan @ERICKROWAN tossed is an independent wrestler in his spare time #SDLive — WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) September 11, 2019

I’ll tell you what. I thoroughly enjoyed what Shane and Gable did and I loved the cliff hanger with Owens being fired. They caught me on a goodnight. I think mainly because the outcome was correct.



No review tonight. Not feeling well. See you guys tomorrow morning #SDLive — Jerry (@JDfromNY206) September 11, 2019

"Roman chants" are heard around the arena as Roman gets back on his feet. Love to see it. #SDLive pic.twitter.com/JpTEy6a7C2 — Roman-Reigns.Org (@RomanFansite) September 11, 2019

This is why you always have a spare table #SDLive — WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) September 11, 2019

Every fan in WWE after Chad Gable beats Shane McMahon #sdlive pic.twitter.com/QZESkGhH2O — Niko Exxtra (@NikoExxtra) September 11, 2019

