Twitter reacts to SmackDown Live, 22nd August 2017

What did Twitter think of SmackDown?

Bobby Roode made his SmackDown debut with a win over Aiden English

This week's SmackDown Live blew it out of the park. Not only did we have Bobby Roode making his GLORIOUS SmacKDown Live debut but Shelton Benjamin also made hsi WWE return after almost 8 years.

How did fans and Superstars react?

Surprises? ... I love surprises! ????#SDLive — No Way Jose (@WWENoWayJose) August 23, 2017

When Bobby Roode shows up on #SDLive without giving you a rematch. pic.twitter.com/kmu74lGcSO — Kyle Lewis (@KeepItFiveStar) August 23, 2017

Congrats @REALBobbyRoode! Watch out everyone! — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) August 23, 2017

"Its a long way to the top if ya wanna Rock-n-Roll"



CONGRATS @REALBobbyRoode



You EARNED it. #SDLive — Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) August 23, 2017

Roode. Shelton. — Montez Ford (@MontezFordWWE) August 23, 2017

Seems #SmackDownLIVE just got a lot more #glorious — SAwYer FULtON (@SFulton_WWE) August 23, 2017

AIN'T NO STOPPIN' ME NOOOOOOOOOWWWWWWWWWWWWW. What a bloody Smackdown. #SDLive — Adam Pacitti (@adampacitti) August 23, 2017

Dear Jon Jones,

Thank you for making it easier for us to re-sign Brock Lesnar. We owe you one buddy.#SDLive — WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) August 23, 2017

While (secretly) I loved @NaomiWWE 's spin on the title...THOSE plates look like they belong! https://t.co/qKAgPE4lDu — Beth Copeland (@TheBethPhoenix) August 23, 2017

The hell was that Dolph? #SDLive — Mr Wrestling Jr (@MrWrestlingJr) August 23, 2017

The Queen of Hearts @NatbyNature was styling and profiling in her Jacket with the #SDLive women's championship around her shoulder on @WWE pic.twitter.com/vTwMv1BiMJ — DECAY Kenny Shipp (@DecayShipp) August 23, 2017