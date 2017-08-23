Twitter reacts to SmackDown Live, 22nd August 2017
What did Twitter think of SmackDown?
This week's SmackDown Live blew it out of the park. Not only did we have Bobby Roode making his GLORIOUS SmacKDown Live debut but Shelton Benjamin also made hsi WWE return after almost 8 years.
How did fans and Superstars react?
One chapter ends and another #Glorious one begins...— Triple H (@TripleH) August 23, 2017
Welcome to @WWE #SDLive @REALBobbyRoode! #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/PP022wpWg9
Glorious. #SDLive— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) August 23, 2017
What a #Glorious night on #SmackdownLive! Congrats @REALBobbyRoode!— Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) August 23, 2017
Congrats @REALBobbyRoode and welcome to @WWE #SmackDown #SDLive #Glorious ????— Scott Armstrong (@WWEArmstrong) August 23, 2017
Surprises? ... I love surprises! ????#SDLive— No Way Jose (@WWENoWayJose) August 23, 2017
When Bobby Roode shows up on #SDLive without giving you a rematch. pic.twitter.com/kmu74lGcSO— Kyle Lewis (@KeepItFiveStar) August 23, 2017
August 23, 2017
Congrats @REALBobbyRoode! Watch out everyone!— Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) August 23, 2017
It's 2017 : #Rompers being worn by #Breezango ????#SDLive— No Way Jose (@WWENoWayJose) August 23, 2017
"Its a long way to the top if ya wanna Rock-n-Roll"— Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) August 23, 2017
CONGRATS @REALBobbyRoode
You EARNED it. #SDLive
Woahhhh @REALBobbyRoode and Shelton Benjamin ???? #Smackdown is Lit!!— Kona Reeves (@KonaReevesWWE) August 23, 2017
Roode. Shelton.— Montez Ford (@MontezFordWWE) August 23, 2017
Whoa!! ???? @Sheltyb803?!! Sweet! #SDLive— No Way Jose (@WWENoWayJose) August 23, 2017
Congrats to @REALBobbyRoode! #SDLive— Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) August 23, 2017
He's here...... #GLORIOUS— Tye Dillinger (@WWEDillinger) August 23, 2017
Seems #SmackDownLIVE just got a lot more #glorious— SAwYer FULtON (@SFulton_WWE) August 23, 2017
Yesssss!!! @REALBobbyRoode ???????????? #SDLive— Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) August 23, 2017
AIN'T NO STOPPIN' ME NOOOOOOOOOWWWWWWWWWWWWW. What a bloody Smackdown. #SDLive— Adam Pacitti (@adampacitti) August 23, 2017
Dear Jon Jones,— WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) August 23, 2017
Thank you for making it easier for us to re-sign Brock Lesnar. We owe you one buddy.#SDLive
I can't wait to help Naomi wipe away her tears tonight! ....... #SdLive #AndNew #BestThereIs ???? pic.twitter.com/86sUXyjuSg— Nattie (@NatbyNature) August 22, 2017
While (secretly) I loved @NaomiWWE 's spin on the title...THOSE plates look like they belong! https://t.co/qKAgPE4lDu— Beth Copeland (@TheBethPhoenix) August 23, 2017
Thank you #SDLive @barclayscenter !!! What a #vibe !!!— Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) August 23, 2017
The hell was that Dolph? #SDLive— Mr Wrestling Jr (@MrWrestlingJr) August 23, 2017
The Queen of Hearts @NatbyNature was styling and profiling in her Jacket with the #SDLive women's championship around her shoulder on @WWE pic.twitter.com/vTwMv1BiMJ— DECAY Kenny Shipp (@DecayShipp) August 23, 2017
This #SummerSlam recap at the start of #SDLive just solidifies that the U.S. Title is the top title on SmackDown LIVE right now.— ???????????? (@thecish) August 23, 2017