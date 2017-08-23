Twitter reacts to SmackDown Live, 22nd August 2017

Write an article Search Sportskeeda

by Pratyay Ghosh @pratyayghSK
News 23 Aug 2017, 10:28 IST

Bobby Roode made his SmackDown debut with a win over Aiden English
This week's SmackDown Live blew it out of the park. Not only did we have Bobby Roode making his GLORIOUS SmacKDown Live debut but Shelton Benjamin also made hsi WWE return after almost 8 years.

How did fans and Superstars react?

