Twitter reacts to SmackDown Live (27th August 2019)

Soumik D FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 34 // 28 Aug 2019, 09:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Roman Reigns had an "apology" in store for Daniel Bryan

This week's episode of SmackDown Live once again featured two King of the Ring first-round qualifying matches, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and his Clash of Champions challenger Randy Orton sparking a wild backstage brawl, and finally, the show closing out with Roman Reigns' "apology" to Daniel Bryan.

As noted, the show started off with a segment between Kofi Kingston and Randy Orton, as the WWE Champion called out the latter and ignited a backstage brawl. The brawl eventually ended with Orton hitting a brutal DDT on the floor to Kingston.

The first match on the show saw Ali and Buddy Murphy, as the former defeated The Best Kept Secret and qualified for the second round of the KOTR Tournament. And, in the other qualifying match, Chad Gable defied the odds and overcame Shelton Benjamin to make it to the next round as well.

Elsewhere on the show, Bayley also faced the returning Lacey Evans and defeated her with Charlotte Flair watching on from ringside prior to Flair and Bayley's SmackDown Live Women's Championship match at Clash of Champions.

With Orton brutally assaulting Kingston in the opening segment of the show, a match between The Viper and Kingston's fellow New Day stablemate Big E was scheduled for the night. Despite a valiant effort, the numbers game eventually got to Big E, as the one half of the current SmackDown Live Tag Team Champion eventually fell victim to an RKO after interference from The Revival.

Following the match, The Revival and Orton continued the assault on Big E, hitting him with the FTRKO.

SmackDown Live closing segment saw Roman Reigns revealing Erick Rowan as his mystery attacker and the show eventually ended with The Big Dog hitting a brutal spear on Bryan to clsoe out the show.

With that being said, here are some of the best Twitter reactions from tonight's SmackDown Live:

My God, we’re so much better than everybody else! #FTRKO — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) August 28, 2019

Advertisement

Now I know why @RandyOrton never returned my fan letter #SDLive pic.twitter.com/p11TUT2VyG — David LaGreca (@davidlagreca1) August 28, 2019

Ali vs Murphy was incredible.



To the surprise of no one!



Could happily see them wrestle for the entire 2 hours of Smackdown.



Fantastic stuff by two crazy talented wrestlers! 👏#SDLive — Mark (@WrestlingJebus) August 28, 2019

Like this tweet if you’re impressed by Buddy Murphy and Ali. I’m tryna see somethin. #SDLive — Josiah Williams (@JDeanWilliams) August 28, 2019

Shelton Benjamin can shoot stretch the entire WWE locker room.@BustedOpenRadio https://t.co/YMYcIa9UJM — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) August 28, 2019