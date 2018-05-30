Twitter Reacts to SmackDown Live (29th May 2018)

Twitter lit up after SmackDown Live

Anirban Banerjee ANALYST News 30 May 2018, 12:33 IST 824 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Daniel Bryan put pressure on the knee of Big Cass

This week's episode of SmackDown Live saw a couple of excellent matches, with the likes of Daniel Bryan, Big Cass and Samoa Joe main-eventing the night in a Triple Threat to qualify for the final spot in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match, Tye Dillinger facing Shinsuke Nakamura, a dance-off between Lana and Naomi, and The Bar and The Miz taking on the New Day in what might have been the match of the night.

Several fans and stars took to Twitter afterwards to talk about the show and express their opinions. Here are some of the best tweets.

Really enjoyed that opening segment. Joe's promo, Bryan's no BS threat, Big Cass' big bluff. Don't even mind that they've put Joe vs Bryan on ice. Great way to bring Cass back #SDLive — John-Luke (@JohnLuke_PW) May 30, 2018

The Future of #SDLive doesn’t have friends. He has money. power. fame.. but most importantly, he’s got ME to keep him focused and away from distractions and NOBODYS. Smackdown Live and the #WWEUniverse has no idea what’s about to hit them. HARD.https://t.co/tBWPXIRbzx — Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) May 30, 2018

If we are going by the way Xaiver and Big E put over Kofi on a regular basis, I am pretty sure they would absolutely send Kofi into the MITB Ladder match. @WWE #SDLive — Mike Churneftsky (@churnsawesome94) May 30, 2018

I’m going to need an animated GIF of The Miz training blindfolded, dodging pancakes being thrown at him by The Bar.#SDLive @WrestlingInc — Glenn Rubenstein (@GlennRubenstein) May 30, 2018

What a fun match. Just thinking about a Big E v Cesaro singles feud makes you wanna email WWE headquarters a 32 page essay on how much you need it. #SDLive — Rachereen Dream. (@WWERDream) May 30, 2018

If we let @WWE_MandyRose beat @WWEAsuka we're gonna need to put Road Dogg into witness protection #SDLive — WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) May 30, 2018

Would be neat to have Ronda as RAW women’s champ and Asuka as SD’s have a champion v champion match at Summerslam. Not for the titles just to see who’s the current badass in the company. #SDLive — Rachereen Dream. (@WWERDream) May 30, 2018

pretty fantastic to have shinsuke face tye now that nakamura is counting to ten all the time.



yearning for the day that tye is actually in a last man standing match#SDLive pic.twitter.com/fAH4u2Nlbe — Pro Wrestling Sheet (@WrestlingSheet) May 30, 2018

At least Tye Dillinger is back on #SDLive. I’m happy about that. Maximizing those minutes. #WWE — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) May 30, 2018

Nakamura should wear a cape and become That Counting guy from that popular kids show. #SDLive pic.twitter.com/CCUpZxmJtE — Drunk Wrestling (@DrunkUncleDean) May 30, 2018

Yet another awkward transition from Big Cass to Carmella, not the first time it's happened on #SDLive since they broke up. 🤔 — Jeremy Bennett ❄️ (@JBHuskers) May 30, 2018

Big Cass has potentially ruined a main event that we all wanted to see tonight! Dammit!!! #SDLive — PWP Nation (@PWPNation) May 30, 2018

Changing the main event from Daniel Bryan vs. Samoa Joe to Daniel Bryan vs. Samoa Joe vs. Big Cass is like being promised a new TV for Christmas and getting socks with TVs on them. #WWE #SDLive — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) May 30, 2018

What just happened? I feel like big Cass music hit and we entered an alternate universe where everything sucks #SDLive — Diva Incarnate (@WWEDemonDiva) May 30, 2018

Can we just talk about how rad it is that we’re watching Samoa Joe and Daniel Bryan cut promos on each other in 2018 on #SDLive?



I love it. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) May 30, 2018

Samoa Joe is the best thing on #SDLive right now. Simple as that. #WWE — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) May 30, 2018

Fans: "OMG WE GETTING SAMOA JOE VS DANIEL BRYAN"



Paige: #SDLive pic.twitter.com/wdv9h2h3fN — RUSEV IN THE BANK (@DayofRusev) May 30, 2018