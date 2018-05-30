Twitter Reacts to SmackDown Live (29th May 2018)
Twitter lit up after SmackDown Live
This week's episode of SmackDown Live saw a couple of excellent matches, with the likes of Daniel Bryan, Big Cass and Samoa Joe main-eventing the night in a Triple Threat to qualify for the final spot in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match, Tye Dillinger facing Shinsuke Nakamura, a dance-off between Lana and Naomi, and The Bar and The Miz taking on the New Day in what might have been the match of the night.
Several fans and stars took to Twitter afterwards to talk about the show and express their opinions. Here are some of the best tweets.
Really enjoyed that opening segment. Joe's promo, Bryan's no BS threat, Big Cass' big bluff. Don't even mind that they've put Joe vs Bryan on ice. Great way to bring Cass back #SDLive— John-Luke (@JohnLuke_PW) May 30, 2018
Glow Ish Squad here!!! @NaomiWWE @WWEUsos thanks #sdlive pic.twitter.com/nYXcc2EwbU— Noemi💗💯 (@naomiusos_girl) May 30, 2018
Wow. @NaomiWWE @LanaWWE #SDLive 👏🏻 👏🏻 👏🏻 I want to dance like that!!!!!!!— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) May 30, 2018
Wow ! Me a back stabber??? Why you gotta be so mean @NaomiWWE ?! I was just having some #Ravishing fun on #RusevDay & #LanaDay with @RusevBUL & @WWEDramaKing ! #SDLIVE https://t.co/c6iIFuxuxt— CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) May 30, 2018
The Future of #SDLive doesn’t have friends. He has money. power. fame.. but most importantly, he’s got ME to keep him focused and away from distractions and NOBODYS. Smackdown Live and the #WWEUniverse has no idea what’s about to hit them. HARD.https://t.co/tBWPXIRbzx— Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) May 30, 2018
Flying Kofi!! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/pCToxZi2B1— TheWrestlingOutsider (@TWO_Sweeet) May 30, 2018
If we are going by the way Xaiver and Big E put over Kofi on a regular basis, I am pretty sure they would absolutely send Kofi into the MITB Ladder match. @WWE #SDLive— Mike Churneftsky (@churnsawesome94) May 30, 2018
I’m going to need an animated GIF of The Miz training blindfolded, dodging pancakes being thrown at him by The Bar.#SDLive @WrestlingInc— Glenn Rubenstein (@GlennRubenstein) May 30, 2018
What a fun match. Just thinking about a Big E v Cesaro singles feud makes you wanna email WWE headquarters a 32 page essay on how much you need it. #SDLive— Rachereen Dream. (@WWERDream) May 30, 2018
If we let @WWE_MandyRose beat @WWEAsuka we're gonna need to put Road Dogg into witness protection #SDLive— WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) May 30, 2018
Classic @WWEAsuka #SDLive pic.twitter.com/NyvKu4ShQv— Italo Santana (@BulletClubItal) May 30, 2018
Ok, @WWEAsuka looked impressed with the @CarmellaWWE’s Moon Walk. #SDLive pic.twitter.com/hdrmHo2lAt— Ellis Mbeh 💵➡️🏦 (@EllisMbeh) May 30, 2018
Would be neat to have Ronda as RAW women’s champ and Asuka as SD’s have a champion v champion match at Summerslam. Not for the titles just to see who’s the current badass in the company. #SDLive— Rachereen Dream. (@WWERDream) May 30, 2018
It's @WWEAsuka vs. @CarmellaWWE, the dream match you never thought you'd see #SDLive— WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) May 30, 2018
pretty fantastic to have shinsuke face tye now that nakamura is counting to ten all the time.— Pro Wrestling Sheet (@WrestlingSheet) May 30, 2018
yearning for the day that tye is actually in a last man standing match#SDLive pic.twitter.com/fAH4u2Nlbe
#SDLive proudly presents Counting With Shinsuke Nakamura pic.twitter.com/04zSYYwAR1— It’s Samira 🇱🇧 (@samiralovesrko) May 30, 2018
At least Tye Dillinger is back on #SDLive. I’m happy about that. Maximizing those minutes. #WWE— Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) May 30, 2018
Nakamura should wear a cape and become That Counting guy from that popular kids show. #SDLive pic.twitter.com/CCUpZxmJtE— Drunk Wrestling (@DrunkUncleDean) May 30, 2018
Yet another awkward transition from Big Cass to Carmella, not the first time it's happened on #SDLive since they broke up. 🤔— Jeremy Bennett ❄️ (@JBHuskers) May 30, 2018
Big Cass has potentially ruined a main event that we all wanted to see tonight! Dammit!!! #SDLive— PWP Nation (@PWPNation) May 30, 2018
Changing the main event from Daniel Bryan vs. Samoa Joe to Daniel Bryan vs. Samoa Joe vs. Big Cass is like being promised a new TV for Christmas and getting socks with TVs on them. #WWE #SDLive— Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) May 30, 2018
What just happened? I feel like big Cass music hit and we entered an alternate universe where everything sucks #SDLive— Diva Incarnate (@WWEDemonDiva) May 30, 2018
Can we just talk about how rad it is that we’re watching Samoa Joe and Daniel Bryan cut promos on each other in 2018 on #SDLive?— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) May 30, 2018
I love it.
Samoa Joe is the best thing on #SDLive right now. Simple as that. #WWE— Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) May 30, 2018
Fans: "OMG WE GETTING SAMOA JOE VS DANIEL BRYAN"— RUSEV IN THE BANK (@DayofRusev) May 30, 2018
Paige: #SDLive pic.twitter.com/wdv9h2h3fN
Inserting Big Cass into the Daniel Bryan vs Samoa Joe match is like having the world's tastiest pizza....and smothering it in dog food.#SDLive— Rock Bottom Radio (@RockBottomRadio) May 30, 2018
Daniel Bryan Was On Fire Tonight 🔥 #SDLive pic.twitter.com/LfpCfWnRKU— Annette 💕 (@AnnetteReid24) May 30, 2018
Oh good, now we're free to continue the @WWEDanielBryan & @BigCassWWE feud. #SDLive— WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) May 30, 2018